  • Home
  • Education
  • WBJEE 2021 Result LIVE Updates: Result Today At 2:30 PM, Final Answer Key Out
Live

WBJEE 2021 Result LIVE Updates: Result Today At 2:30 PM, Final Answer Key Out

WBJEE 2021 result date and time has been announced. Students can check WBJEE result 2021 from the West Bengal JEE direct link available on wbjeeb.nic.in from 2:30 pm onwards today.

Education | Edited by Aarzoo Snigdha | Updated: Aug 6, 2021 1:21 pm IST

RELATED NEWS

WBJEE 2021 Final Answer Key Released; Here Are Details
WBJEE 2021 Answer Key Released, Raise Objections Till July 22
WBJEE 2021 Held Smoothly In Offline Mode Amid Covid Situation
West Bengal Joint Entrance Exam (WBJEE) Today; Details Here
West Bengal Joint Entrance Exam, WBJEE 2021, Tomorrow
WBJEE Admit Card 2021 Released, Direct Link
WBJEE 2021 Result LIVE Updates: Result Today At 2:30 PM, Final Answer Key Out
West Bengal JEE result 2021 (WBJEE 2021) will be declared today
Image credit: Shutterstock
New Delhi:

West Bengal JEE result 2021 (WBJEE 2021) will be announced today at 2:30 pm. Students can check WBJEE result 2021 from the West Bengal JEE direct link available on wbjeeb.nic.in. Candidates will be able to check their individual results from the official website, using the required login credentials from their hall tickets or admit cards. WBJEE 2021 final answer key was released yesterday evening. This year, WBJEE counselling will be done online. Rank cards will be available on counselling portal and on our official website. The WBJEE 2021 was held on July 17 in an offline OMR-based mode. The exam was held in two sessions: Paper 1 (Mathematics) from 11 am to 1 pm and Paper 2 (Physics/Chemistry) from 2 pm to 4 pm. Candidates who qualify WBJEE 2021 will become eligible to apply for admission to undergraduate Engineering and Technology, Pharmacy, and Architecture programmes in government and private institutes across West Bengal.

Recommended: Download WBJEE Free Previous Year Question Papers along with answers. Click Here

Follow West Bengal JEE result 2021 (WBJEE 2021) Result LIVE Updates here:

Live updates

To check WBJEE 2021 result, candidates must visit the official website of WBJEEB -- wbjeeb.nic.in and click on the WBJEE result link. On the new page, insert the login credentials including roll number and registration number in the spaces provided and click on the 'submit' button. The WBJEE result 2021 will appear on the screen.

01:21 PM IST
Aug. 6, 2021

WBJEE 2021 Provisional Answer Key

The West Bengal Board had released the provisional answer key on July 21 and students were allowed candidates to raise objections till July 22. WBJEE OMR/response sheet was released on July 30 and candidates were allowed to raise objections against the response sheet till August 1.



01:18 PM IST
Aug. 6, 2021

WBJEE 2021 Final Answer Key

West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination Board has already released the WBJEE 2021 final answer key. Those who have appeared in the examination must visit the official website - wbjeeb.nic.in – to download the answer key. The WBJEE 2021 final answer key has been released in PDF format.

01:18 PM IST
Aug. 6, 2021

WBJEE 2021 Result Time

West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination Board will declare WBJEE 2021 result at 2:30 pm today.

01:17 PM IST
Aug. 6, 2021

WBJEE 2021 result date

West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination Board will announce the WBJEE 2021 result today. 

Click here for more Education News
WBJEE result
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
AP SSC Result 2021 LIVE Updates: Andhra Pradesh Class 10th Result Soon, Check Details
Live | AP SSC Result 2021 LIVE Updates: Andhra Pradesh Class 10th Result Soon, Check Details
JEE Main Result July 2021 LIVE: Know Date and Time, Session 3 Results Soon
Live | JEE Main Result July 2021 LIVE: Know Date and Time, Session 3 Results Soon
ICSI CS Exam Admit Card Released
ICSI CS Exam Admit Card Released
CG SOS Result 2021: Chhattisgarh Board Of Open School 10th Result Today At 12 Noon
CG SOS Result 2021: Chhattisgarh Board Of Open School 10th Result Today At 12 Noon
Andhra Pradesh Class 10 (SSC) Result Today
Andhra Pradesh Class 10 (SSC) Result Today
.......................... Advertisement ..........................