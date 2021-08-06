WBJEE 2021 Result LIVE Updates: Result Today At 2:30 PM, Final Answer Key Out
WBJEE 2021 result date and time has been announced. Students can check WBJEE result 2021 from the West Bengal JEE direct link available on wbjeeb.nic.in from 2:30 pm onwards today.
West Bengal JEE result 2021 (WBJEE 2021) will be announced today at 2:30 pm. Students can check WBJEE result 2021 from the West Bengal JEE direct link available on wbjeeb.nic.in. Candidates will be able to check their individual results from the official website, using the required login credentials from their hall tickets or admit cards. WBJEE 2021 final answer key was released yesterday evening. This year, WBJEE counselling will be done online. Rank cards will be available on counselling portal and on our official website. The WBJEE 2021 was held on July 17 in an offline OMR-based mode. The exam was held in two sessions: Paper 1 (Mathematics) from 11 am to 1 pm and Paper 2 (Physics/Chemistry) from 2 pm to 4 pm. Candidates who qualify WBJEE 2021 will become eligible to apply for admission to undergraduate Engineering and Technology, Pharmacy, and Architecture programmes in government and private institutes across West Bengal.
Follow West Bengal JEE result 2021 (WBJEE 2021) Result LIVE Updates here:
Live updates
To check WBJEE 2021 result, candidates must visit the official website of WBJEEB -- wbjeeb.nic.in and click on the WBJEE result link. On the new page, insert the login credentials including roll number and registration number in the spaces provided and click on the 'submit' button. The WBJEE result 2021 will appear on the screen.
WBJEE 2021 Provisional Answer Key
The West Bengal Board had released the provisional answer key on July 21 and students were allowed candidates to raise objections till July 22. WBJEE OMR/response sheet was released on July 30 and candidates were allowed to raise objections against the response sheet till August 1.
WBJEE 2021 Final Answer Key
West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination Board has already released the WBJEE 2021 final answer key. Those who have appeared in the examination must visit the official website - wbjeeb.nic.in – to download the answer key. The WBJEE 2021 final answer key has been released in PDF format.
WBJEE 2021 Result Time
WBJEE 2021 result date
