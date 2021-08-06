Image credit: Shutterstock West Bengal JEE result 2021 (WBJEE 2021) will be declared today

West Bengal JEE result 2021 (WBJEE 2021) will be announced today at 2:30 pm. Students can check WBJEE result 2021 from the West Bengal JEE direct link available on wbjeeb.nic.in. Candidates will be able to check their individual results from the official website, using the required login credentials from their hall tickets or admit cards. WBJEE 2021 final answer key was released yesterday evening. This year, WBJEE counselling will be done online. Rank cards will be available on counselling portal and on our official website. The WBJEE 2021 was held on July 17 in an offline OMR-based mode. The exam was held in two sessions: Paper 1 (Mathematics) from 11 am to 1 pm and Paper 2 (Physics/Chemistry) from 2 pm to 4 pm. Candidates who qualify WBJEE 2021 will become eligible to apply for admission to undergraduate Engineering and Technology, Pharmacy, and Architecture programmes in government and private institutes across West Bengal.

Follow West Bengal JEE result 2021 (WBJEE 2021) Result LIVE Updates here: