WBJEE 2021 Rescheduled To July 17; Details Here

WBJEE 2021 rescheduled, new dates announced

The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination (WBJEE) 2021 has been postponed due to the ongoing Covid crisis. WBJEE 2021 scheduled to be held on July 11 will now be conducted on July 17 in two shifts. The first shift between 11 am and 1 pm is for Paper 1 (Mathematics) while the second from 2 pm to 4 pm is for Paper 2 (Physics and Chemistry).

“In view of the COVID-19 second wave pandemic situation and continued restrictions, the date of WBJEE-2021 has been rescheduled keeping in mind the health and academic interest of the aspiring candidates, an official statement issued in this regard said.

“The examination will be held on July 17, 2021, (Saturday)”, it added.

The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination (WBJEE) is a state-level entrance examination conducted for admission to undergraduate (UG) Engineering and Technology, Pharmacy and Architecture programmes in Government and self-financed institutions and universities across West Bengal. Candidates qualifying WBJEE 2020 result will be eligible to participate in the counselling process and take the admission process further.

The WBJEE admit cards will be available for download between July 12 and July 17. The examination board while announcing the WBJEE dates with respect to the release of admit cards and conducting the entrance examination also said that the dates are tentative and may be changed in extraordinary circumstances.