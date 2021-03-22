WBJEE 2021 registration process will end tomorrow

West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination Board will conclude the registration process for the West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination (WBJEE 2021) tomorrow, March 23. Candidates can apply through the official website- wbjeeb.nic.in. WBJEE is scheduled to be conducted on July 11 in an offline mode. The test will be held in double shifts--for Paper 1 (Mathematics), the exam will be held from 11 am to 1 pm, while for Paper 2 (Physics and Chemistry), the exam will be conducted between 2 pm and 4 pm.

The online application process for the WBJEE 2021 started on February 23.

WBJEE 2021: Steps to apply

Candidates can follow the steps mentioned below to register online:

Step 1: Visit the official website, wbjeeb.nic.in.

Step 2: Register and generate your login credentials.

Step 3: The credentials will be sent to your registered email ID. Login using the same to fill the WBJEE application form.

Step 4: Upload requisite documents and pay the application fee.

Step 5: Submit the application form, download and take its print out for future reference.

Under no circumstances candidates will be able to edit their name, father’s name, mother’s name, gender, domicile and date of birth in the application form once it is submitted.

Also, the information entered in the application form must match exactly with the school or college admit cards, mark sheets, certificates, photo identity cards, and relevant certificates. The candidate will be required to produce these documents during the counselling process.

At the time of registration, it is essential to have a mobile number and a unique email ID as all future communications will be sent to the registered mobile number and email ID.

“WBJEEB will not be responsible for non-receipt of any communication due to the mobile number and/or the email ID being wrong/non- existing/non-functional/changed or due to network condition,” the official notice said.

Application Fee

The application fee is Rs 500 for general candidates and Rs 400 for SC, ST, OBC- A, OBC-B candidates. The examination fees can be paid in an online mode via net banking, debit card, and credit card only. Reserved category candidates who will be availing the concession must upload respective certificates in a given format.