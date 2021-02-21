WBJEE 2021 Registration Begins On February 23; Check Eligibility, Important Dates

Application form of West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination (WBJEE) 2021 will be released on February 23 on the official website, wbjeeb.nic.in. The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination Board (WBJEEB) will conduct the entrance examination tentatively on July 11. The online correction facility will be available from February 24 to 26. WBJEE 2021 admit cards will be issued tentatively on July 7. WBJEE is the admission test for for undergraduate courses in Engineering and Technology, Pharmacy, and Architecture in universities, government colleges, and self-financed institutes in the state.

Check important dates

To apply for WBJEE 2021, candidates must be a citizen of India or an OCI (Overseas Citizen of India). OCI candidates will be eligible for only unreserved seats in all India quota.

Candidates must have passed Class 12 final examination or should be appearing in it in 2021. The lower age limit for WBJEE 2021 is 17. There is no upper age limit for the entrance examination but for Marine Engineering admission, the upper age limit is 25 years, as on December 31, 2021.

How to apply

After the release of the application form, go to the official website, wbjeeb.nic.in.

Register and generate your login credentials.

After generating login credentials, login and fill up the application form.

Upload necessary documents and pay the application fee and submit the form.

Exam pattern, marking scheme

WBJEE 2021 will have two papers – paper 1: Mathematics and paper 2: Physics and Chemistry. Both papers will have 100 marks each. The exam will be held as an OMR based test. Candidates will have to mark their responses using black ballpoint pens.

Questions will carry 1 mark each and 25 per cent marks will be deducted for each incorrect answer. No mark will be awarded or deducted if a candidate does not answer the question.

WBJEE 2021 merit list will be prepared based on candidates’ score in the entrance exam. Individual rank cards will contain score and rank.

WBJEEB will prepare two merit lists. The general merit rank (GMR) list will be prepared based on marks from paper 1 and 2.

The Pharmacy merit rank (PMR) list will be prepared based on paper 2 marks and will be used for admission to Pharmacy programmes, except for Jadavpur University which will use GMR for admission to Pharmacy, Engineering, Architecture and Technology programmes.