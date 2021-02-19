WBJEE 2021 Registration Begins On February 23, Exam On July 11

WBJEE Registration Date 2021: Registration for the West Bengal Joint Entrance Exam (WBJEE) 2021 will begin on February 23. According to information on the official website, WBJEE 2021 will be held on July 11, 2021. Candidates will be able to apply for the entrance examination on the official website, wbjeeb.nic.in.

Instructions regarding the online application process of WBJEE, along with the information bulletin, has been released on the official website.

West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination Board (WBJEEB) will conduct the entrance examination for admission to undergraduate courses in Engineering and Technology, Pharmacy, and Architecture in universities, government colleges, and self-financed institutes in the state.

WBJEE 2021: How to apply

After the release of WBJEE 2021 application form, candidates can follow the steps mentioned below to register online:

visit the official website, wbjeeb.nic.in. register and generate your login details. After generating login credentials, login to fill up the application form, Fill up the application form, upload necessary documents and pay the application fee.

The conduct of WBJEE 2021 has been delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Last year, the exam was held on February 2, and results were announced in August. Around 99 per cent of the total 73,119 candidates qualified in the entrance exam.

Souradeep Das of Ram Krishna Mission, Deoghar, secured the first rank, and Subham Ghosh of DAV Model School, Durgapur, secured the second rank. Sreemonti Dey of DPS, Ruby Park in Kolkata bagged the third rank and topped among the girls.