WBJEE 2021 On July 11; Application Begins Tomorrow

Candidates can apply online on the official website -- wbjeeb.nic.in till March 23. The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination (WBJEE) will be held on July 11.

Education | Written By Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Feb 22, 2021 4:16 pm IST | Source: Careers360

New Delhi:

The application for West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination 2021 (WBJEE 2021) starts tomorrow. Candidates eligible for the test can apply online for WBJEE 2021 on the official website -- wbjeeb.nic.in between February 23 and March 23. WBJEE will be conducted on July 11, 2021. The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination Board (WBJEEB) will administer the entrance examination. The WBJEEB will also allow the candidates to edit and modify the WBJEE 2021 application form and download the confirmation page between March 24 and March 26.

The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination, or WBJEE, is a state-level entrance examination conducted for admission to undergraduate Engineering and Technology, Pharmacy and Architecture programmes in Government and self-financed institutions and universities across West Bengal. Candidates qualifying WBJEE 2020 result will be eligible to participate in the counselling process.

WBJEE 2021: How To apply

Step 1: Once the WBJEE 2021 application form is released, visit the official website -- wbjeeb.nic.in

Step 2: Register for WBJEE 2021 and generate the login credentials

Step 3: Login with the system-generated WBJEE credentials and fill the application form

Step 4: Upload required documents

Step 5: Pay the WBJEE application fee

Step 6: Submit

WBJEE is held in offline mode as a pen-paper based exam. The test comprises two papers -- Paper 1, or Mathematics paper, and Paper 2, or Physics and Chemistry paper. WBJEE Paper 1 will be held from 11 am to 1 pm and Paper 2 between 2 pm and 4 pm on July 11.

However, the dates, as per the official statement, are tentative and might as well be changed due to “extraordinary circumstances”.

Students qualifying Class 12, or appearing in Class 12 final exams this year will be eligible for WBJEE 2021. The lower age limit, as per the WBJEE 2021 eligibility criteria, is 17 years. There is no upper age limit for the entrance examination but for candidates seeking admission in Marine Engineering, the upper age limit, as on December 31, 2021, must be 25 years.

