WBJEE 2021 Mop-Up Round Begins; Fill Choices By November 4

WBJEE mop up round begins

The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination Board (WBJEEB) has started the mop-up round of WBJEE counselling for BArch and JEE Main qualified students. Candidates can register online for the WBJEE mop-up round at wbjeeb.nic.in and fill choices by November 4. The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination (WBJEE), a state-level entrance examination, is held for admission to undergraduate Engineering and Technology, Pharmacy and Architecture programmes in Government and self-financed institutions and universities across West Bengal.

Latest: Apply to these TOP institutions with your WBJEE score - Check List here | Recommended: Know your college admission chances by using WBJEE 2021 Free College Predictor - Click Here

To register online for WBJEE counselling for Architecture courses, candidates must have NATA qualifications.

Steps To Register For Mop-Up Round

Go to the official website: wbjeeb.nic.in On the homepage, click on the link that reads, 'Registrations for JEE Main and B.Arch courses 2021' Students will be redirected to a new page Register using WBJEE roll number and password Register for WBJEE counselling and pay the fees WBJEE registration process will be completed, save and download the page

After successful registration students will be allowed to fill in their choices and in case students do not fill any choice, they will not be given seats.