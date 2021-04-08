WBJEE 2021: Five Tips To Ace In Engineering Entrance Exam
The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination (WBJEE) 2021 is scheduled to be held on July 11. Candidates may find important tips to crack the WBJEE exam 2021.
The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board (WBJEEB) will conduct West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination (WBJEE 2021) on July 11. The examination will be conducted in an offline mode in double shifts. For Paper 1 (Mathematics), the morning shift will be held from 11 am to 1 pm, and the second shift for Paper 2 (Physics and Chemistry) will be held from 2 pm to 4 pm.
Every year, lakhs of engineering aspirants appear for the WBJEE, therefore, it is very important for candidates to start their preparation early to score well.
Since WBJEE is a highly competitive entrance exam, students need proper strategy for its preparation. Candidates appearing in the WBJEE exam 2021 can follow these preparation tips to qualify WBJEE in the first attempt.
WBJEE 2021 Preparation Tips
Know The Syllabus
The authorities release the WBJEE syllabus 2021 on the official website. As WBJEE 2021 exam will contain questions from Mathematics, Physics and Chemistry, candidates should be aware of the topics to be covered in order to get in the right direction for better results.
Check WBJEE Exam Pattern
Exam pattern helps candidates know the crucial aspects like mode of exam, total duration, number of questions asked, etc. All questions will be of Multiple-Choice Questions (MCQ), with four options against each of the questions. There will be three categories of questions in each of the subjects. The number of questions, as well as maximum marks for each, is given in the following table:
Category of Questions
Category I
Full Marks - 1
Category II
Full Marks - 2
Category III
Full Marks - 2
Total No. of Questions
Total Marks
Maths
50
15
10
75
100
Physics
30
05
05
40
50
Chemistry
30
05
05
40
50
Revise
Revision is the best way to brush up on what you have studied. This will help WBJEE 2021 candidates to learn more and there will be no scope to lose out on old concepts.
Make A Time Table
A time table brings in routine for candidates and also let them accomplish their goals on time. Candidates should focus on maintaining the routine and avoid monotony.
Practice Questions
After knowing the concepts, it is important to analyse one’s level of preparation. For that, the previous year questions, sample paper and mock tests will help candidates ace the WBJEE exam.