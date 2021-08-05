WBJEE 2021 Final Answer Key Released; Here Are Details

  • Home
West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination Board has released the final answer key of WBJEE 2021 today. Those who have appeared in the examination must visit the official website - wbjeeb.nic.in – to download the answer key.

Education | Written By Aarzoo Snigdha | Updated: Aug 5, 2021 4:27 pm IST

WBJEE final answer key 2021 released
New Delhi:

West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination Board has released the final answer key of WBJEE 2021 today. Those who have appeared in the examination must visit the official website - wbjeeb.nic.in – to download the answer key. The WBJEE 2021 final answer key has been released in PDF format.

Recommended: Download WBJEE Free Previous Year Question Papers along with answers. Click Here

The Board had released the provisional answer key on July 21 and students were allowed candidates to raise objections till July 22. WBJEE OMR/response sheet was released on July 30 and candidates were allowed to raise objections against the response sheet till August 1.

How To Download Final WBJEE Answer Key 2021

Students who wish to download WBJEE answer key must follow the simple steps given below:

  • Go to the official website-- wbjeeb.nic.in.
  • On the homepage, click on the “Final WBJEE 2021 answer key” link.
  • On a new window, WBJEE final answer key 2021 pdf will be displayed on the screen.
  • Download the WBJEE answer key.

WBJEE is conducted for admission to undergraduate courses in Engineering and Technology, Pharmacy and Architecture in Universities, Government Colleges, and Self-Financed Institutes in West Bengal.

WBJEE 2021 was conducted in offline mode (OMR-based). There were two papers in the exam - Paper I covered topics from Mathematics, and Paper II focused on topics from Physics and Chemistry.

