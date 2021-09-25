WBJEE 2021 Counselling Schedule For BArch, JEE Main Released

WBJEE counselling 2021 for architecture seats and seats reserved for JEE Main will start from September 28

The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination Board (WBJEEB) has released the schedule for WBJEE online counselling for admission to Architecture courses and in seats reserved for JEE Main candidates. Candidates can register online for the WBJEE counselling from September 28 at wbjeeb.nic.in. The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination (WBJEE) is a state-level entrance examination conducted for admission to undergraduate Engineering and Technology, Pharmacy and Architecture programmes in Government and self-financed institutions and universities across West Bengal.

To register online for WBJEE counselling for Architecture courses, candidates must have NATA qualifications. The WBJEE counselling will be held in two rounds -- round 1 and round 2, with an additional mop-up round.

WBJEE Counselling 2021 Dates

Particulars Dates Registration, fee payment and choice filling. September 28 to 30 Choice Locking September 29 to 30 WBJEE 2021 seat allotment result for round 1 October 4 Reporting to allotted institutes for document verification October 4 to 9 Round 2 - seat allotment result October 13 Reporting to allotted institutes for document verification and admission and withdrawal by the candidate October 22 to 26 WBJEE 2021 Mop-up round, payment of Mop-Up round fee, Choice filling. November 1 to 4 Mop-up choice locking November 3 to 4 The mop-up round seat allotment result November 8 Reporting to allotted institutes for document verification. November 9 to 11

However, the board while announcing the WBJEE counselling dates also has said that the “dates are tentative and can be changed in extraordinary circumstances”.