WBJEE 2021 Counselling Process Begins; Know How To Register

WBJEE 2021 counselling procedure begins

West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board, WBJEE 2021 counselling procedure for the admission through JEE Main and BArch courses has begun today, September 28. Students can visit the official website- wbjeeb.nic.in to register themselves. Students registering for architecture courses must have qualified the NATA to be eligible for the counselling.

Students who have JEE Main 2021 rank will be required to pay Rs 500 as counselling fees and students with WBJEE 2021 ranks will be required to pay Rs 300.

To register for WBJEE counselling 2021, students will be required to provide their personal details including academic details, bank details, address, among others while registering for WBJEE counselling.

WBJEE 2021 Counselling: Steps To Register

Go to the official website: wbjeeb.nic.in.

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, 'Registrations for JEE Main and B.Arch courses 2021'

Students will be redirected to a new page

Register using WBJEE roll number and password

Register for WBJEE counselling and pay the fees

WBJEE registration process will be completed, save and download the page

After successful registration students will be allowed to fill in their choices and in case students do not fill any choice, they will not be given seats.

Next, students will lock the seats of their choice and they will be allotted the seats in the first round of WBJEE 2021 allotment and a seat acceptance fee of Rs 5,000 will be required to be deposited to lock the seats.

Lastly, students will be required to show their documents including Class 10, 12th marksheets, birth certificate, caste certificate (if required) among others for verification.