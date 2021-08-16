  • Home
WBJEE 2021 Counselling: Phase 1 Registration, Choice Filling Ends Today

WBJEE counselling 2021: Registration, choice filling and choice locking for the first round of West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination (WBJEE) 2021 counselling will end today, August 16.

Education | Updated: Aug 16, 2021 1:47 pm IST

WBJEE counselling 2021 registration ends today at wbjeeb.nic.in (representational)
Image credit: Shutterstock
New Delhi:

Registration, choice filling and choice locking for the first round of West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination (WBJEE) 2021 counselling will end today, August 16. WBJEE counselling seat allotment result of round 1 will be announced on August 19, as per the official schedule. This year, the counselling process will be completed in two phases, followed by a mop-up round. While the first phase is exclusively for WBJEE-qualified candidates, the second phase will also include seats reserved for JEE Main candidates.

Those who are yet to register for WBJEE 2021 counselling can do it at wbjeeb.nic.in.

Those who are yet to register for WBJEE 2021 counselling can do it at wbjeeb.nic.in.

Those who are selected in the first round will have to pay the seat acceptance fee, report at the allotted institute for document verification, or withdraw from the counselling process between August 20 and 24.

WBJEE Counselling round 2 allotment results will be published on August 27. Shortlisted students can submit seat acceptance fees, report at the allotted institute for document verification from August 27 to September 2.

Students are also allowed to withdraw from the counselling process during this period.

Registration, payment of fee, choice filling and choice locking for the mop up round will be between September 6 and 8 and the allotment result will be published on September 11.

WBJEE 2021 result was announced on August 6. A total of 65,170 students took the entrance exam on July 17 and an estimated 99.5 per cent of them – 64,850 – have got ranks and are eligible for counselling.

