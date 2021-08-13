Image credit: Shutterstock WBJEE 2021 counselling begins at wbjeeb.nic.in (representational)

West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination (WBJEE) 2021 counselling process has started. WBJEE 2021 counselling will be in two phases. The first phase is for WBJEE rank holders, for admission to all seats, except for BArch course and seats reserved for JEE Main candidates. The second phase is for both JEE Main and WBJEE candidates, for admission to all courses.

Registration, payment of fee, choice filling and choice locking for round 1 of WBJEE counselling 2021 are to be completed on or before August 16. Round 1 seat allotment result will be published on August 19.

Students, selected in the first round, will have to pay the seat acceptance fee, report at the allotted institute for document verification, or withdraw from the counselling process between August 20 and 24.

Round 2 allotment results will be published on August 27 and after that those who want to take admission will have to submit the seat acceptance fee, report at the allotted institute for document verification from August 27 to September 2. They can also withdraw from the counselling process during this period.

There will also be a mop-up round of WBJEE counselling 2021 and registration, payment of fee, choice filling and choice locking for the mop up round will be between September 6 and 8.

The mop-up round allotment result will be published on September 11.

WBJEE 2021 counselling notification

WBJEE 2021 results for over 60 thousand students were announced on August 6. A total of 65,170 students took WBJEE 2021 on July 17 and an estimated 99.5 per cent of them – 64,850 – have got ranks and are eligible for counselling.