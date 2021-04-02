  • Home
WBJEE 2021 Application Form Correction Ends Today

The window for correcting the West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination (WBJEE) 2021 application form will be closed today, April 2.

Education | Edited by Bishal Kalita | Updated: Apr 2, 2021 1:07 pm IST | Source: Careers360

WBJEE 2021 Application Form Correction Ends Today
WBJEE 2021 is scheduled for July 11 (representational photo)
Image credit: Shutterstock
New Delhi:

The window for correcting the West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination (WBJEE) 2021 application form will be closed today, April 2. The entrance exam is scheduled for July 11 and registrations closed on March 23. Candidates who applied for the exam on or before the last date and want to edit forms submitted by them can visit the official website, wbjeeb.nic.in and click on the correction tab. The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination Board (WBJEEB) will release admit cards tentatively on July 6.

UPDATE: B.Tech applications open at Manipal Institute of Technology Apply

Read || JEE Main, KCET, TS EAMCET, VITEEE, WBJEE; Latest Updates On Engineering Entrance Exams

WBJEE 2021 application form correction

Exam schedule

How To Make Changes To WBJEE 2021 Application

Step 1: Go to the official website, wbjeeb.nic.in.

Step 2: Click on the correction tab.

Step 3: Enter your application number and password.

Step 4: Click on the login button.

Step 5: Application form will open on the next tab. Make the necessary changes.

Step 6: Submit the application form

WBJEE 2021 will be conducted offline. The exam will have two papers. Paper 1 is for Mathematics and Paper 2 is for Physics and Chemistry (combined).

Both the papers will carry 100 marks each. The exam will be held in two shifts.

The Mathematics paper will be held in the first shift, from 11 am to 1 pm, and the Physics and Chemistry paper will be conducted during the second shift, from 2 pm to 4 pm.

The board will prepare two merit lists of WBJEE 2021 – general merit rank (GMR) list for both paper 1 and 2 and Pharmacy merit rank (PMR) for paper 2.

The PMR list will be used for admission to Pharmacy programmes. However, Jadavpur University will use the GMR list for admission to Pharmacy, Engineering, Architecture and Technology programmes.

West Bengal Joint Entrance Exam Education News
