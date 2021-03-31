WBJEE 2021 application correction window is now open

The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board (WBJEEB) has begun the application correction facility for the WBJEE 2021. Registered candidates can make the necessary changes in the WBJEE 2021 application form till April 2. WBJEE 2021 exam will be held on July 11 in offline mode. The admit card will be available from July 6 to 11, 2021, through the official site, wbjeeb.nic.in.

To make changes in the application form, candidates must login to the application correction window and then edit the WBJEE form.

WBJEEB Board conducts the West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination for admission to the undergraduate (UG) engineering programmes in the state.

WBJEE Application Correction 2021: How To Make Changes

Step 1: Go to the official website: wbjeeb.nic.in

Step 2: Enter application number and password

Step 3: Now, click on the Login button

Step 4: Make the necessary corrections in WBJEE application form 2021.

Step 5: Finally, submit the application form

WBJEE 2021 will be conducted as a pen-paper-based test. WBJEE will have two papers -- Paper 1 Mathematics and Paper 2 Physics and Chemistry (combined). Both the papers will carry 100 marks each. The exam will be held in double shifts. The Mathematics paper will be held from 11 am to 1 pm, and the Physics and Chemistry paper will be conducted from 2 pm to 4 pm.