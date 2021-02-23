  • Home
WBJEE 2021 Application Begins; Apply By March 23

WBJEE Form 2021: Candidates can apply online on the official website -- wbjeeb.nic.in till March 23. The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination (WBJEE) will be held on July 11.

Education | Written By Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Feb 23, 2021 12:06 pm IST | Source: Careers360

Image credit: Shutterstock
New Delhi:

The application window for West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination 2021 (WBJEE 2021) has opened today, February 23. Candidates can apply online for WBJEE 2021 on the official website -- wbjeeb.nic.in. The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination Board (WBJEEB) will allow the students to register for the entrance test till March 23, 2021. WBJEE will be conducted on July 11, 2021. The WBJEEB will also provide the candidates the facility to edit and modify the WBJEE 2021 application form and download the confirmation page from March 24 to March 26.

WBJEE Application -- Direct Link

The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination (WBJEE) is a state-level entrance examination conducted for admission to undergraduate (UG) Engineering and Technology, Pharmacy and Architecture programmes in Government and self-financed institutions and universities across West Bengal. Candidates qualifying WBJEE 2020 result will be eligible to participate in the counselling process and take the admission process further.

WBJEE 2021: How To apply

Step 1: Visit the official website -- wbjeeb.nic.in

Step 2: Register for WBJEE 2021 and generate the login credentials

Step 3: Login with the system-generated WBJEE credentials and fill the application form

Step 4: Upload required documents

Step 5: Pay the WBJEE application fee

Step 6: Submit

WBJEE 2021

Application Fees: Rs 500 for students under General category and Rs 400 for candidates belonging to SC/ST/OA/OB categories. Service charges will be additional.

Browser: Use Internet Explorer (8.0 or above), Mozilla firefox, Google Chrome.

WBJEE is held in offline mode as a pen-paper based exam. The test comprises two papers -- Paper 1 (Mathematics) and Paper 2 (Physics and Chemistry). WBJEE Paper 1 will be held from 11 am to 1 pm and Paper 2 between 2 pm and 4 pm on July 11.

Students qualifying Class 12, or appearing in Class 12 final exams this year will be eligible for WBJEE 2021. The lower age limit, according to the WBJEE 2021 eligibility criteria, is 17 years. There is no upper age limit for the entrance examination but for candidates seeking admission in Marine Engineering, the upper age limit, as on December 31, 2021, is 25 years.

wbjeeb wbjeeb.nic.in
