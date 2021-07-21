WBJEE 2021 Answer Key Released, Raise Objections Till July 22

WBJEE 2021 answer key released

West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board, WBJEEB, has released WBJEE 2021 answer key on July 21, 2021. Students who have appeared in the examination can check the answer key on the official site of WBJEEB-- wbjeeb.nic.in. The examination was conducted on July 17, 2021.

The WBJEE result will be released based on the final answer keys and the dates for the same will be announced later. The answer keys have been released on the official portal of the entrance examinations at wbjeeb.nic.in. The objections regarding the WBJEE answer keys can be raised till July 22, 2021.

The OMR images and candidates’ responses will be released in the first week of August and the candidates will have two days’ time to file their challenges.

WBJEE is conducted for admission to undergraduate courses in Engineering and Technology, Pharmacy and Architecture in Universities, Government Colleges and Self-Financed Institutes in West Bengal.

WBJEE 2021 was conducted in offline mode (OMR-based). There were two papers in the exam - Paper I covered topics from Mathematics, and Paper II focused on topics from Physics and Chemistry.