  • Home
  • Education
  • WBJEE 2021 Answer Key Released, Raise Objections Till July 22

WBJEE 2021 Answer Key Released, Raise Objections Till July 22

West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board, WBJEEB, has released WBJEE 2021 answer key on July 21, 2021.

Education | Written By Aarzoo Snigdha | Updated: Jul 21, 2021 1:43 pm IST

RELATED NEWS

WBJEE 2021 Held Smoothly In Offline Mode Amid Covid Situation
West Bengal Joint Entrance Exam (WBJEE) Today; Details Here
West Bengal Joint Entrance Exam, WBJEE 2021, Tomorrow
WBJEE Admit Card 2021 Released, Direct Link
WBJEE 2021 Admit Cards To Be Released Soon; Preparation Tips, Exam Pattern Here
WBJEE 2021: Five Tips To Ace In Engineering Entrance Exam
WBJEE 2021 Answer Key Released, Raise Objections Till July 22
WBJEE 2021 answer key released
New Delhi:

West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board, WBJEEB, has released WBJEE 2021 answer key on July 21, 2021. Students who have appeared in the examination can check the answer key on the official site of WBJEEB-- wbjeeb.nic.in. The examination was conducted on July 17, 2021.

Recommended: Download WBJEE Free Previous Year Question Papers along with answers. Click Here

The WBJEE result will be released based on the final answer keys and the dates for the same will be announced later. The answer keys have been released on the official portal of the entrance examinations at wbjeeb.nic.in. The objections regarding the WBJEE answer keys can be raised till July 22, 2021.

The OMR images and candidates’ responses will be released in the first week of August and the candidates will have two days’ time to file their challenges.

WBJEE is conducted for admission to undergraduate courses in Engineering and Technology, Pharmacy and Architecture in Universities, Government Colleges and Self-Financed Institutes in West Bengal.

WBJEE 2021 was conducted in offline mode (OMR-based). There were two papers in the exam - Paper I covered topics from Mathematics, and Paper II focused on topics from Physics and Chemistry.

Click here for more Education News
WBJEE Answer Key
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
CBSE 10th Result 2021 Live Updates: CBSE 10th Result Date Announcement Soon
Live | CBSE 10th Result 2021 Live Updates: CBSE 10th Result Date Announcement Soon
West Bengal HS Class 12 Result 2021 Tomorrow; Direct Links
West Bengal HS Class 12 Result 2021 Tomorrow; Direct Links
Maharashtra FYJC CET 2021: 5 Important Details About Application Form, Registration
Maharashtra FYJC CET 2021: 5 Important Details About Application Form, Registration
UP Board Class 10th Result 2021 Expected Soon
UP Board Class 10th Result 2021 Expected Soon
Delhi Students Can Call YUVA Helpline To Seek Career-Related Help: Manish Sisodia
Delhi Students Can Call YUVA Helpline To Seek Career-Related Help: Manish Sisodia
.......................... Advertisement ..........................