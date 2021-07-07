WBJEE 2021 Admit Cards To Be Released Soon; Preparation Tips, Exam Pattern Here
WBJEE Exam Date 2021: The entrance examination board will release the WBJEE admit card 2021 soon at wbjeeb.nic.in for the July 17 exam.
The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination Board (WBJEEB) will release the WBJEE admit card 2021 soon. The WBJEE 2021 for admission to undergraduate (UG) Engineering and Technology, Pharmacy and Architecture programmes in Government and self-financed institutions and universities across West Bengal will be held on July 17. The WBJEE admit cards will be updated on the official website -- wbjeeb.nic.in.
While announcing the WBJEE revised date, the examination board had also said that the WBJEE admit cards will be available for download between July 12 and July 17.
WBJEE Exam Pattern
WBJEE will is scheduled to be held offline. The entrance exam comprises two papers - Paper 1 (Mathematics) and Paper 2 (Physics and Chemistry). Both Paper 1 and 2 will carry 100 marks each and will be held in two separate shifts on the same day. While the Mathematics paper is scheduled to be conducted during the first shift, the Physics and Chemistry paper will be held on the second.
The WBJEEB will prepare two merit lists for WBJEE 2021 – general merit rank (GMR) list for both Paper 1 and 2 and Pharmacy merit rank (PMR) for Paper 2. The PMR list will be used for admission to Pharmacy programmes. However, for admission to Pharmacy, Engineering, Architecture and Technology programmes at Jadavpur University, the GMR list will be used.
WBJEE Admit Card 2021: How To Download
Visit the official website -- wbjeeb.nic.in
Login with the credentials including WBJEE application numbers and passwords
Click on the designated link and download the WBJEE admit card 2021
WBJEE 2021 Preparation Tips
Know The Syllabus: As WBJEE 2021 exam will contain questions from Mathematics, Physics and Chemistry, candidates should be aware of the topics to be covered.
Revise: WBJEE 2021 is just a few days away. Proper revision will align an aspirant to score better marks at the entrance exam.
Practice Questions: During the last few days, it is important to analyse one’s level of preparation. Solving previous year questions, sample papers and mock tests will let candidates know where they stand and revise accordingly.