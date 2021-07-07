WBJEE 2021 Admit Cards To Be Released Soon; Preparation Tips, Exam Pattern Here

WBJEE 2021 on July 17, admit card soon at wbjeeb.nic.in

The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination Board (WBJEEB) will release the WBJEE admit card 2021 soon. The WBJEE 2021 for admission to undergraduate (UG) Engineering and Technology, Pharmacy and Architecture programmes in Government and self-financed institutions and universities across West Bengal will be held on July 17. The WBJEE admit cards will be updated on the official website -- wbjeeb.nic.in.

While announcing the WBJEE revised date, the examination board had also said that the WBJEE admit cards will be available for download between July 12 and July 17.

WBJEE Exam Pattern

WBJEE will is scheduled to be held offline. The entrance exam comprises two papers - Paper 1 (Mathematics) and Paper 2 (Physics and Chemistry). Both Paper 1 and 2 will carry 100 marks each and will be held in two separate shifts on the same day. While the Mathematics paper is scheduled to be conducted during the first shift, the Physics and Chemistry paper will be held on the second.

The WBJEEB will prepare two merit lists for WBJEE 2021 – general merit rank (GMR) list for both Paper 1 and 2 and Pharmacy merit rank (PMR) for Paper 2. The PMR list will be used for admission to Pharmacy programmes. However, for admission to Pharmacy, Engineering, Architecture and Technology programmes at Jadavpur University, the GMR list will be used.

WBJEE Admit Card 2021: How To Download

Visit the official website -- wbjeeb.nic.in

Login with the credentials including WBJEE application numbers and passwords

Click on the designated link and download the WBJEE admit card 2021

WBJEE 2021 Preparation Tips