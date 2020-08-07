WBJEE 2020: Candidates can view and download their rank by logging in with their password.

West Bengal Joint Entrance Exam (WBJEE) result will be declared today at 3pm. The WBJEE 2020 result will be available on the official website of the West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination Board (WBJEEB). The exam was held on February 2.

WBJEE is held every year for admission to Undergraduate Courses in Engineering & Technology, Pharmacy and Architecture in Universities, Government Colleges and Self-Financed Institutes in the State.

After the exam is held, the board releases the model answer keys and allows candidates to challenge it. After considering the challenges raised by the candidates, it releases a final answer key based on which the WBJEE result is declared.

“Result will be published in the form of Rank Card, which will contain all relevant ranks, total score and component scores in paper 1 (mathematics) and paper 2 (physics and chemistry),” the board has said. The board never publishes rank list.

On duplicate rank cards, the board says that duplicate rank cards can not be generate at any later stage after the completion of counselling and admission.

