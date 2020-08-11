WBJEE Online Counselling Starts On August 12

The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination Board, or WBJEEB, has released the schedule of WBJEE counselling. Candidates can register online for the WBJEE counselling from August 12 at wbjeeb.nic.in. The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination, or WBJEE, is a state-level entrance examination conducted for admission to undergraduate Engineering and Technology, Pharmacy and Architecture programmes in Government and self-financed institutions and universities across West Bengal. Candidates shortlisted in WBJEE 2020 result will be eligible to participate in the counselling process.

To register online for WBJEE counselling, candidates have to upload certain documents including Class 10th admit cards, Classes 10 and 12 mark sheets and West Bengal-domiciled certificates in specified formats.

The board has released the schedule for WBJEE online counselling for admission to the various programmes “for all seats except in Architecture and in seats reserved for JEE(M) candidates”.

WBJEE Counselling 2020 Dates

Events Dates First round of registration and choice filling August 12 to 25, 2020 Updating corrected documents August 12 to 26, 2020 Choice locking August 25 to 28, 2020 First round of seat allotment August 31, 2020 Acceptance of seat and payment of provisional admission fee August 31 to September 6, 2020 In-cycle upgradation September 7, 2020 Acceptance of upgraded seats for WBJEE 2020 September 7 to 9, 2020 Second round of registration and choice filling September 11 to 18, 2020 Updating corrected documents September 11 to 19, 2020 Acceptance of seat and payment of provisional admission fee under second round September 24 to 30, 2020 In cycle upgradation for WBJEE counselling October 1, 2020 Acceptance of upgraded seats October 1 to 3, 2020 Third round of registration and choice locking for WBJEE 2020 counselling October 6 to 14, 2020 Upload of corrected documents October 6 to 15, 2020 Choice locking October 14 to 17, 2020 Third round of WBJEE seat allotment October 19, 2020 Acceptance of seats October 19 to 25, 2020 In cycle upgradation October 26, 2020 Acceptance of upgraded seat and payment provisional admission fee October 26 to 28, 2020

However, the board also mentions that the “dates are tentative and can be changed in extraordinary circumstances”.