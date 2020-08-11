WBJEE Online Counselling Starts On August 12

  • Home
WBJEE 2020 Online Counselling Schedule Released; Registration Starts Tomorrow

New Delhi:

The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination Board, or WBJEEB, has released the schedule of WBJEE counselling. Candidates can register online for the WBJEE counselling from August 12 at wbjeeb.nic.in. The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination, or WBJEE, is a state-level entrance examination conducted for admission to undergraduate Engineering and Technology, Pharmacy and Architecture programmes in Government and self-financed institutions and universities across West Bengal. Candidates shortlisted in WBJEE 2020 result will be eligible to participate in the counselling process.

To register online for WBJEE counselling, candidates have to upload certain documents including Class 10th admit cards, Classes 10 and 12 mark sheets and West Bengal-domiciled certificates in specified formats.

The board has released the schedule for WBJEE online counselling for admission to the various programmes “for all seats except in Architecture and in seats reserved for JEE(M) candidates”.

WBJEE Counselling 2020 Dates

Events

Dates

First round of registration and choice filling

August 12 to 25, 2020

Updating corrected documents

August 12 to 26, 2020

Choice locking

August 25 to 28, 2020

First round of seat allotment

August 31, 2020

Acceptance of seat and payment of provisional admission fee

August 31 to September 6, 2020

In-cycle upgradation

September 7, 2020

Acceptance of upgraded seats for WBJEE 2020

September 7 to 9, 2020

Second round of registration and choice filling

September 11 to 18, 2020

Updating corrected documents

September 11 to 19, 2020

Acceptance of seat and payment of provisional admission fee under second round

September 24 to 30, 2020

In cycle upgradation for WBJEE counselling

October 1, 2020

Acceptance of upgraded seats

October 1 to 3, 2020

Third round of registration and choice locking for WBJEE 2020 counselling

October 6 to 14, 2020

Upload of corrected documents

October 6 to 15, 2020

Choice locking

October 14 to 17, 2020

Third round of WBJEE seat allotment

October 19, 2020

Acceptance of seats

October 19 to 25, 2020

In cycle upgradation

October 26, 2020

Acceptance of upgraded seat and payment provisional admission fee

October 26 to 28, 2020

However, the board also mentions that the “dates are tentative and can be changed in extraordinary circumstances”.

