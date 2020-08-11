WBJEE Online Counselling Starts On August 12

WBJEE 2020 Online Counselling Schedule Released; Registration Starts Tomorrow
To register online for WBJEE counselling, candidates have to upload certain documents including Class 10th admit cards, Classes 10 and 12 mark sheets and West Bengal-domiciled certificates in specified formats.
The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination Board, or WBJEEB, has released the schedule of WBJEE counselling. Candidates can register online for the WBJEE counselling from August 12 at wbjeeb.nic.in. The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination, or WBJEE, is a state-level entrance examination conducted for admission to undergraduate Engineering and Technology, Pharmacy and Architecture programmes in Government and self-financed institutions and universities across West Bengal. Candidates shortlisted in WBJEE 2020 result will be eligible to participate in the counselling process.
To register online for WBJEE counselling, candidates have to upload certain documents including Class 10th admit cards, Classes 10 and 12 mark sheets and West Bengal-domiciled certificates in specified formats.
The board has released the schedule for WBJEE online counselling for admission to the various programmes “for all seats except in Architecture and in seats reserved for JEE(M) candidates”.
WBJEE Counselling 2020 Dates
Events
Dates
First round of registration and choice filling
August 12 to 25, 2020
Updating corrected documents
August 12 to 26, 2020
Choice locking
August 25 to 28, 2020
First round of seat allotment
August 31, 2020
Acceptance of seat and payment of provisional admission fee
August 31 to September 6, 2020
In-cycle upgradation
September 7, 2020
Acceptance of upgraded seats for WBJEE 2020
September 7 to 9, 2020
Second round of registration and choice filling
September 11 to 18, 2020
Updating corrected documents
September 11 to 19, 2020
Acceptance of seat and payment of provisional admission fee under second round
September 24 to 30, 2020
In cycle upgradation for WBJEE counselling
October 1, 2020
Acceptance of upgraded seats
October 1 to 3, 2020
Third round of registration and choice locking for WBJEE 2020 counselling
October 6 to 14, 2020
Upload of corrected documents
October 6 to 15, 2020
Choice locking
October 14 to 17, 2020
Third round of WBJEE seat allotment
October 19, 2020
Acceptance of seats
October 19 to 25, 2020
In cycle upgradation
October 26, 2020
Acceptance of upgraded seat and payment provisional admission fee
October 26 to 28, 2020
However, the board also mentions that the “dates are tentative and can be changed in extraordinary circumstances”.