West Bengal HS Class 12 Result 2021 Tomorrow; Direct Links

After the WB HS result declaration in a press conference, the West Bengal HS result will be available online for downloading from 4 pm at the official result website -- wbresults.nic.in.

Education | Written By Aarzoo Snigdha | Updated: Jul 21, 2021 12:55 pm IST

WB HS result 2021 tomorrow
New Delhi:

West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) will announce Class 12 or HS results tomorrow. The result will be announced by the board at 3 pm. After the WB HS result declaration, the West Bengal HS result will be available online for downloading from 4 pm. Since the official result website -- wbresults.nic.in -- may crash due to a large number of students checking their result at the same time, students can check their HS result WB 2021 at some private portals including indiaresults.com and exam.results.net.

Recommended: Know about various Careers after 12th based on your stream. 

Students have to first register in these portals to access the WB HS result 2021. However, students accessing their WB board Class 12th result 2021 from the private portals are advised to cross-check from the official source for authentication.

According to reports, WB result 2021 can also be accessed via SMS. Students have to SMS WB12 registration number to 56070, 5676750 or 56263.

WBCHSE 12th Result Direct Links

Student can check their West Bengal 12th result on the direct link given below:

West Bengal HS Result Direct Link

WB HS Result 2020: How to Check?

STEP 1: Visit any of the result websites -- wbresults.nic.in or exametc.com or results.shiksha or westbengal.shiksha

STEP 2: Click on the designated link for WB HS Result 2021 and enter your registration number

STEP 3: Submit and view the Class 12th West Bengal results

West Bengal HS results
