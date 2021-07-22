  • Home
West Bengal HS (Class 12) Result 2021 To Be Declared Today

WB 12th Result 2021: The WB HS results 2021 will be announced through a press conference, and later it will be released on the official website wbresults.nic.in.

Education | Written By Bishal Kalita | Updated: Jul 22, 2021 7:11 am IST

WB 12th Result 2021 to be announced today
Image credit: Shutterstock
New Delhi:

The West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) will declare HS or Uchchatar Madhyamik or Class 12 results today, July 22, at 3 pm. The results will be announced through a press conference at Rabindra Milan Mancha, 7th floor, Vidyasagar Bhavan of the Council, the board said. WB 12th results will be available on the official website – wbresults.nic.in – and on many other unofficial websites, including exametc.com.

Recommended: Know about various Careers after 12th based on your stream. Click here to Download Free E-book. 

According to an official notification, WB 12th results will be published on the official websites at 4 pm, after the press conference and mark sheets will be distributed July 23 onwards.

“All the Heads of Higher Secondary Institutions or their authorised representatives are requested to collect HS mark-sheets and other relevant documents from their respective Distribution Camps from 11.00 a.m. onwards on 23/07/2021 and issue the same to concerned guardians/candidates as early as possible maintaining proper protocol and social distancing,” the council said.

Students can also get their results via SMS. To get WB results on a mobile phone, type WB12 <space> registration number and send the SMS to 56070, 5676750, or 56263.

The West Bengal government had earlier cancelled both Madhyamik (Class 10) and Uchchatar Madhyamik (Class 12) exams in view of COVID-19. Later, the two boards announced alternative assessment criteria for their students.

WBCHSE said for evaluating Class 12 students, the board will use a 40:60 formula where 40 per cent weightage will be given to the best of four subjects in Madhyamik exam held in 2019 and 60 per cent weightage to the annual Class 11 theory exam held in 2020 plus Class 12 practicals or projects, for Science and Arts.

The West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) has already announced Class 10 results.

west bengal class 12 West Bengal 12th Result
