West Bengal Class 12 HS Result To Be Announced Today

WBCHSE 12th results today for Science, Arts and Commerce streams

The West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) will announce the HS, or Class 12, or Uccha Madhyamik, exam result today, June 10. The WB Class 12 result 2022 can be downloaded from the WBCHSE result website - wbresults.nic.in after 12 noon. Over seven lakh students await WB Class 12 HS results. The hard copies of the WB HS result 2022 will be made available to the heads of schools on June 20 from respective distribution camps. West Bengal HS Result 2022 Live

“All the Heads of Higher Secondary Institutions or their authorised representatives are requested to collect HS mark-sheets, certificates and other relevant documents from their respective Distribution Camps from 11 am onwards on June 20 and issue the same to concerned candidates as early as possible maintaining proper protocol and social distancing,” the council said.

The Class 12 West Bengal council 2022 exams were held from April 2 to April 27. Students will also get their WB HS 12th Class results through SMS. To access the West Bengal Class 12 results 2022 via SMS, type WB12<space>roll number and send it to 56070 or 5676750.

Last year, the WBCHSE Class 12th result was announced on July 22. No merit list was issued last year as the WB 12th HS exams were cancelled and the WBCHSE Uccha Madhyamik results were declared on the basis of alternative assessment. Last year, 8,19,202 students had enrolled for Class 12, or Uccha Madhyamik, exams in West Bengal. 60 per cent, or 3,19,327, students have got first division. The overall pass percentage in WB Class 12 result Science stream stood at 99.28 per cent, 99.8 per cent for Commerce and for Arts, the pass percentage was 97.39 per cent last year.