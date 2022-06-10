Image credit: shutterstock.com Check HS exam result 2022 at wbresults.nic.in

WB HS Result 2022: The West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) will announce the Class 12 exam result – HS result 2022 – on Friday, June 10. The West Bengal 12th result 2022 will be announced at 11 am through a press conference held at WBCHSE council office in Kolkata. The Uccha Madhyamik 2022 pass percentage and merit list will be released today. Last year the pass percentage in the HS result was 97 per cent.

For HS exam result 2022, when and where to check at wbresults.nic.in? The Class 12 aspirants can check the HS exam results on the official website, once the Class 12 exam result link is activated at wbresults.nic.in, apart from it the HS exam result 2022 can be accessed via SMS, and App – 'WBCHSE results 2022'.

WBCHSE HS Result At Wbresults.nic.in: How To Check Online At Wbchse.nic.in

Visit the HS, 12th exam result websites- wbresults.nic.in, wbchse.nic.in

Click on Class 12 exam result 2022 link

Use your roll number and date of birth

HS exam result 2022 will appear on the screen

Download Class 12 exam result 2022 scorecard, take a print out for further reference.

Around 7.45 lakh students appeared in the Uccha Madhyamik exam 2022 conducted between March 31 and April 26 in 6,068 exam centres across the state. The minimum passing marks in the HS exam is 30 per cent. Last year, the pass percentage in the Class 12 exam was 97 per cent.