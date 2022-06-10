West Bengal HS Result 2022 Live: WBCHSE 12th Result At Wbresults.nic.in Today; Time, Website Link
WBCHSE HS Result 2022: The WB HS result 2022 for Class 12 will be out today at wbresults.nic.in. The Uccha Madhyamik 2022 result link will be activated after the formal announcement
WB HS Result 2022: The West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) will announce the Class 12 exam result – HS result 2022 – on Friday, June 10. The West Bengal 12th result 2022 will be announced at 11 am through a press conference held at WBCHSE council office in Kolkata. The Uccha Madhyamik 2022 pass percentage and merit list will be released today. Last year the pass percentage in the HS result was 97 per cent.
For HS exam result 2022, when and where to check at wbresults.nic.in? The Class 12 aspirants can check the HS exam results on the official website, once the Class 12 exam result link is activated at wbresults.nic.in, apart from it the HS exam result 2022 can be accessed via SMS, and App – 'WBCHSE results 2022'.
Around 7.45 lakh students appeared in the Uccha Madhyamik exam 2022 conducted between March 31 and April 26 in 6,068 exam centres across the state. The minimum passing marks in the HS exam is 30 per cent. Last year, the pass percentage in the Class 12 exam was 97 per cent.
West Bengal 12th Result 2022: Grade Wise Passing Marks
- A+- 80 to 100
- A- 60 to 79
- B- 45 to 59
- C- 30 to 44
- D- Disqualified (below 30).
The WBCHSE HS result 2022 will be available online at wbresults.nic.in after 12 noon. Apart from the official website- wbresults.nic.in, the Class 12 result 2022 can also be accessed on the private websites- indiaresults.com, examresults.net.
HS Result 2022 West Bengal Board: Minimum Passing Marks
The West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) will announce the Higher Secondary, Class 12 exam result today. The minimum passing marks in the HS exam is 30 per cent. The students who will obtain marks between 80 to 100 will be awarded A+ grade, A- 60- 79, B- 45- 59, C- 30- 44, D- Disqualified (below 30). Read More
West Bengal HS Result 2022 Via SMS
WBCHSE HS result 2022 can also be accessed via SMS. The Class 12 students need to send the roll number to 56070 to get their Uccha Madhyamik result 2022.
WBCHSE Result 2022: How To Check HS Result Via App
WBCHSE HS result 2022 will also be available via mobile app- WBCHSE results 2022. The students need to download the app from the google playstore and use roll number, registration number to download the Class 12 provisional scorecard.
The West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) will announce the Higher Secondary, Uccha Madhyamik exam result 2022 on Friday, June 10. The WB Class 12 result 2022 will be announced via press conference at 11 am. Read More