WB Class 12th HS Result 2021 today at wbchse.nic.in and wbresults.nic.in

WB HS result 2021 will be announced by the West Bengal Board today for Arts, Science, and Commerce stream. WBCHSE had announced that the WB HS result 2021 time is 3 pm. Over 7 lakh students will check their WBCHSE result 2021 today. The WB HS result 2021 will be first declared in the press conference at 3 pm. Students will be able to download their West Bengal HS result 2021 from the official website -- wbchse.nic.in and wbresults.nic.in 2021 HS result, from 4 pm onwards. West Bengal students need to enter the registration number and date of birth to access the West Bengal HS result 2021 WB Board. The HS WB result 2021 includes candidate’s name, marks and other details. WBCHSE result 2021 will be released for the Class 12 students whose exams were cancelled in view of COVID-19. Wbresults.nic.in 2021 HS result will also be accessible via SMS.

The online West Bengal 12th result 2021 is just for the candidates’ references. Original HS mark sheets will be provided by respective schools after a few days of WB HS result 2021 announcement by the West Bengal Board. Students can check their West Bengal 12th result 2021 through an online official and private website, via SMS or using the android mobile application.

