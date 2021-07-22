  • Home
Live

WBCHSE HS Result 2021 LIVE Updates: West Bengal Board 12th Result Today, Check Details

WBCHSE HS Result 2021 helpline will be activated few days after the WB HS result 2021 declaration by the West Bengal board. In case of any query or complaint regarding wbresults.nic.in 2021 HS result, students can contact WBCHSE.

Education | Edited by Aarzoo Snigdha | Updated: Jul 22, 2021 8:33 am IST

Image credit: Shutterstock
New Delhi:

WB HS result 2021 will be announced by the West Bengal Board today for Arts, Science, and Commerce stream. WBCHSE had announced that the WB HS result 2021 time is 3 pm. Over 7 lakh students will check their WBCHSE result 2021 today. The WB HS result 2021 will be first declared in the press conference at 3 pm. Students will be able to download their West Bengal HS result 2021 from the official website -- wbchse.nic.in and wbresults.nic.in 2021 HS result, from 4 pm onwards. West Bengal students need to enter the registration number and date of birth to access the West Bengal HS result 2021 WB Board. The HS WB result 2021 includes candidate’s name, marks and other details. WBCHSE result 2021 will be released for the Class 12 students whose exams were cancelled in view of COVID-19. Wbresults.nic.in 2021 HS result will also be accessible via SMS.

Recommended: Know about various Careers after 12th based on your stream. Click here to Download Free E-book. 

The online West Bengal 12th result 2021 is just for the candidates’ references. Original HS mark sheets will be provided by respective schools after a few days of WB HS result 2021 announcement by the West Bengal Board. Students can check their West Bengal 12th result 2021 through an online official and private website, via SMS or using the android mobile application.

Follow West Bengal Board WB 12th HS Result 2021 Live Updates Here

Live updates

To check WB result 2021, visit wbresults.nic.in or wbchse.nic.in, click on the WB HS Result 2021 link available on the homepage and enter your registration number and submit it. The West Bengal Board Class 12th result 2021 will be displayed on the screen.

08:33 AM IST
July 22, 2021

West Bengal HS Result 2021 Press Conference Venue

West Bengal HS result 2021 press conference will be held at Rabindra Milan Mancha, 7th Floor, Vidyasagar Bhavan of the Council.



08:30 AM IST
July 22, 2021

West Bengal WB HS Result 2021 Time

WBCHSE will announce Class 12 or HS result 2021 at 3 pm today after which it will also be released on the results website-- wbresults.nic.in. 


08:28 AM IST
July 22, 2021

WBCHSE 12th Result 2021 Today

West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) will announce Higher Secondary or Class 12 result today. 

