Here's how to check West Bengal 12th result 2022

WBCHSE HS Result 2022: The West Bengal Board has declare the WBCHSE HS result 2022 today, June 10. The West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education has announce the WB HS result 2022 today at 11 am.The students can check the West Bengal 12th results on the official website- wbresults.nic.in. The WB Higher Secondary result 2022 can also be checked at wbchse.nic.in, exametc.com and indiaresults.com. West Bengal HS Result 2022 Live Updates

Around 7.45 lakh students appeared in the West Bengal Higher Secondary exam this year. The West Bengal Uccha Madhyamik pass percentage was recorded at 88.44 per cent.

WBCHSE HS Result 2022: How To Check

Visit the official websites- wbresults.nic.in, wbchse.nic.in

Click on 'WB HS result 2022 link

Enter your roll number and date of birth

The WB 12th result 2022 will appear on the screen

Download it and take a print out for further reference.

The West Bengal 12th board result 2022 is also available through SMS. To check the The WBCHSE result via SMS, students need to send their roll number to 56070.

In order to get a passing certificate from WBCHSE, students are required to secure a minimum of 30 percent marks in the HS exam. Those who are unable to get the minimum passing marks in one or two subjects will be required to appear for the West Bengal 12th compartment exam.