WBCHSE HS Result 2020: 84,746 Students Score Between 80% To 89%

The West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) has announced the West Bengal HS result 2020. This year, 84,746 students secured a percentage between 80% to 89%, which is nearly double the number of students who had secured the same last year. In 2019, 47,459 students had scores between 80% to 89%. 3,22,056 students have secured first division (over 60%) this year. Among these students, 30,220 have scored over 90%. The overall pass percentage is at 90.13% with both boys and girls securing a pass percentage of more than 90%.

Students have been assessed based on their performance in the exams that they have written. For students unsatisfied with their results, WBCHSE will release the details for Scrutiny application by tonight. The deadline to apply for scrutiny is July 31. WBCHSE has also said that they will provide students the option of writing the exams again if they are not satisfied with the results or want to improve their performance.

The WBCHSE Class 12 board examinations were scheduled to be held from March 12 to March 27, 2020. However, due to the coronavirus outbreak and the ensuing lockdown, three exams could not be conducted as per schedule. The scheduled exams were later cancelled in June.

The results are available for downloading on the official results portal for exams conducted in West Bengal, 'wbresults.nic.in'.