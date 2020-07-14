West Bengal Class 12 Exam Result Expected On July 17

The West Bengal Class 12 board exam result will be released on July 17.

The West Bengal Class 12 board exam result can be expected on July 17, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has said. Talking to reporters at the state secretariat on Tuesday, she said that the results for class 12 or the higher secondary examinations will "hopefully" be released on July 17. The madhyamik exam result will be declared tomorrow, she also said.

When asked if there would be any merit list for the higher secondary examinations, the Chief Minister said, "...as tests for three papers could not be held, the pattern of CBSE and ISC will be followed in this case.

“But the details will be given by the West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education," she said.

The West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) will release the Class 12 result on its website. The result will also be available on wbresults.nic.in. The West Bengal Class 12th result expected to be released on multiple platforms, i.e. on result websites, mobile app, and SMS. Students can check the WBCHSE 12th result using their roll number and date of birth.

This year the result declaration was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Last year, the WBCHSE 12th result was declared on May 27. A total of 7, 90,000 students had registered for the exam of which 7,77,000 students appeared for the exam. 86.29 per cent of the total students had qualified the Class 12th exam in West Bengal last year.

Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' has announced that CBSE Class 10 result will be announced tomorrow.

(With inputs from PTI)