WBBSE Result 2020 Declared, 86.34% Pass In West Bengal Madhyamik Result

West Bengal Madhyamik Result 2020, WB WBBSE Board 10th Madhyamik Result 2020 has been declared on the official websites, wbresults.nic.in and wbbse.org. 86.34% students have passed in West Bengal Madhyamik Result 2020,

Written By Bishal Kalita | Updated: Jul 15, 2020 10:52 am IST

New Delhi:

86.34% students have passed in West Bengal Madhyamik Result 2020, a slight improvement from last year’s 86.07%. WBBSE result 2020 is now available on the official websites of the board, wbresults.nic.in and wbbse.org. This year, 10,03,666 students took the WBBSE Madhyamik exams, out of whom, 5,65,668, or 56.7 per cent are girls. Girl candidates have outnumbered boys by 12.72%.

However, out of the successful candidates, 89.87% are male and 83.48% are female.

The top three districts with best pass percentage are Purba Medinipur (96.59%), Pashchim Medinipur (92.16%) and Kolkata (91.06%)

Arithra Pal from North Bardhaman has scored 694 out of 700 or 99.14% and topped WBBSE result 2020, followed by Sayantan Garai (Bakura) and Avik Das (North Bardhaman) who scored 99% and are at second place.

Three candidates, Debosmita Mohapatra, Aritra Maity, and Agnivs Saha are in third place with 98.57%.

WBBSE Madhyamik Result 2020: How To Check?

Follow the steps mentioned below to check WBBSE Madhyamik result from the official website:

Step 1: Go to wbresults.nic.in or wbbse.org

Step 2: Click on the Madhyamik Result 2020 link

Step 3: Insert the roll number and registration number as mentioned in the WBBSE Madhyamik Class 10 admit cards

Step 4: Submit and view the WB Madhyamik result 2020

Apart from the official website, some private portals are also hosting WBBSE result 2020. Candidates, however, are advised to check their result from an official source for authenticity.

