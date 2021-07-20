Image credit: Shutterstock West Bengal Madhyamik Result 2021 today

The West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) will announce the Class 10, or Madhyamik results today, July 20, at 10 am. Students can access their Madhyamik results at the official websites of the board -- wbbse.wb.gov.in and wbresults.nic.in. Since the Madhyamik results will be released on the basis of alternative assessment criteria in the absence of the Class 10 board exams as they were cancelled this year due to the Covid crisis, the board will not release any merit list.

Recommended: Head Start your preparation for engineering exams with JEE Main Foundation Course. Click Here.

The Class 10 results will be derived on the basis of the 50:50 formula. While 50 per cent marks will be awarded on the basis of marks obtained in the Class 9 annual examination, the remaining 50 per cent will be derived from Class 10 internal assessment marks scored during the academic year.

By submitting details, you are registering on Careers360

West Bengal 10th Madhyamik Result 2021: How To Check

Visit wbbse.wb.gov.in or wbresults.nic.in

Click on the result link and enter the required details

Submit and download the Madhyamik result.

Students who want to improve their scores obtained through the alternative assessment criteria will be given an opportunity to appear in a written test whenever the government thinks fit to hold them. If they take the exam, marks obtained in it will be final.

Class 10 Madhyamik Results Last Year

As many as 10,17,261 students had registered for the 10th exams last year and of them, 86.34 per cent of students had qualified. In 2020, WB Madhyamik results were released on July 15. While Medinipur-East district had recorded the highest pass percentage with 96.59 per cent, Medinipur-West came second with 92.16 per cent.