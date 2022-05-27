  • Home
WBBSE Madhyamik Exam Result 2022: WBBSE President Kalyanmoy Ganguly told Careers360 that the result date of Madhyamik exam has not been decided, and will be notified soon

Education | Written By Arnab Mitra | Updated: May 27, 2022 4:14 pm IST

WBBSE Madhyamik exam result 2022
Image credit: shutterstock.com

WBBSE Madhyamik Exam Result 2022: The West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) is likely to announce the result of Madhyamik, Class 10 exam 2022 by May 31. According to WBBSE official, "the post evaluation process of the Class 10 exam is ongoing, and the board is trying to announce the WBBSE Madhyamik exam result next week, by May 31." WBBSE President Kalyanmoy Ganguly told Careers360 that the result date of Madhyamik exam has not been decided, and will be notified soon. The Madhyamik exam result 2022 will be available on the official websites- wbresults.nic.in, wbbse.wb.gov.in.

The West Bengal Board, WBBSE conducted the Madhyamik, 10th exam after two years, and over 11.18 lakh (11,18,821) students appeared in the Class 10 exam held between March 7 and 16, 2022. The Madhyamik exam was cancelled in 2020 and 2021 due to Covid-19 pandemic.

This year, there is an increase in the enrollment of students for the Madhyamik, 10th exam 2022, over 6 lakh (6,21,931) female and 4 lakh (4,96,890) male students enrolled for the Class 10 exam compared to 5 lakh female and 4 lakh male candidates last year.

Once released, the students can get the Madhyamik exam result 2022 from the official websites- wbresults.nic.in, wbbse.wb.gov.in. The students need to use their registration number, roll number to download the Madhyamik provisional marksheet. The Class 10 result will also be available on mobile app and SMS.

The Madhyamik marksheets will be distributed by respective school heads to their students. For details on Madhyamik, 10th exam result, the students are advised to visit the official website- wbbse.wb.gov.in.

