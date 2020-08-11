WB 10th Results: Ekalavya School Students Do “Exceedingly Well”

The West Bengal Board of Secondary Education, or WBBSE, had announced the Madhyamik results 2020 on July 15. Tribal students of Ekalavya Model Residential Schools, or EMRS, have performed “exceedingly well” this year. Out of the total 363 students from the seven EMRS in the state, 362 students have qualified the Madhyamik 2020 exam West Bengal board. 134 students have been placed in the first division and 125 in the second from the seven EMRS.

This year, 86.34% students have passed in WBBSE 10th result 2020 out of the total 10,03,666 students writing the Madhyamik exams. Out of the successful candidates, 89.87% are boys and 83.48% are girls.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in a recent post in her social media handle said: “Students from tribal community in our state's Ekalavya Schools have done exceedingly well in this year's Madhyamik Pariksha & Higher Secondary exams.”

The Chief Minister further congratulated the students and teachers and added: “Congratulations to all of them, their parents, teachers & well-wishers. Wishing all the students a very successful career ahead.”