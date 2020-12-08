WBBSE To Promote Students Of Classes 6 To 9 Without Final Exams

  • Home
WBBSE has decided to promote the students of Class 6 to Class 9 to their next classes without final exams for the 2020 academic session. The decision to promote the school students affiliated to the WBBSE board has been made due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Edited by Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Dec 8, 2020 2:59 pm IST

New Delhi:

The West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) has decided to promote the students of Classes 6 to 9 to the next class without final exams for the 2020 academic session. The decision to promote the school students affiliated to the WBBSE board has been made considering the challenges faced by the students due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. "However whenever the school opens and classes begin regularly, the teachers will have to first revise the old syllabus completely in the interest of students," before taking up any new chapter, a WBBSE statement said.

Referring to the government's decision about not holding the selection test for WBBSE Madhyamik (Class 10) and Uccha Madhyamik (Class 12) candidates next year, the WBBSE statement also added: “The schools are requested to make their students ready for MP-2021 by taking mock tests, if required.”

The state government is still mulling on the dates to reopen West Bengal schools. West Bengal Education Minister Partha Chatterjee recently said the government will take a call on the issue after the COVID-19 situation improves. Mr Chatterjee had further said that as recommended by the syllabus committee on the reduction of syllabus, 30 per cent of Madhyamik (Class 10) and Uchha Madhyamik (Class 12) curriculum will be curtailed as the pandemic forced the closure of campuses since the third week of March.

