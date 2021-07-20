  • Home
  • Education
  • WBBSE Madhyamik Result 2021: West Bengal 10th Result Declared

WBBSE Madhyamik Result 2021: West Bengal 10th Result Declared

WB 10th Madhyamik Result 2021: West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) Madhyamik result 2021 has been declared. The direct links to check WB 10th result 2021 will be soon activated on the official websites of the board – wbresults.nic.in and wbbse.wb.gov.in.

Education | Edited by Bishal Kalita | Updated: Jul 20, 2021 9:15 am IST | Source: Careers360

RELATED NEWS

Live
West Bengal Madhyamik Result 2021 Declared LIVE Updates: WBBSE 10th Result, Mark Sheets Today
WBBSE Madhyamik Result 2021 Today, When, Where, How To Check
West Bengal Class 10 Madhyamik Result 2021 Today
WB Madhyamik 10th Result 2021: WBBSE Result Tomorrow, Here’s How To Collect Marksheets
West Bengal Class 10 Result Date And Time Announced
West Bengal, Assam, Odisha Class 12 Result Dates, List Of Websites
WBBSE Madhyamik Result 2021: West Bengal 10th Result Declared
WBBSE Madhyamik 10th result 2021 declared (representational)
Image credit: Shutterstock
New Delhi:

West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) Madhyamik result 2021 has been declared. The direct links to check WB 10th result 2021 will be soon activated on the official websites of the board – wbresults.nic.in and wbbse.wb.gov.in. Results will also be available on many private websites. Marsheets, past certificates and admit cards will also be distributed from 10 am today, July 20, the board had earlier said.

Recommended: Free Download 100 Career options after 10. Click Here.

Announcing the resuts, board president Kalyanmoy Ganguly said students will need their registration numbers and date of birth to check results on the official websites. The board has recorded 100 per cent pass percentage this year.

By submitting details, you are registering on Careers360

In the absence of board exams, this year, the board developed an alternative assessment scheme for Class 10 students.

As per the evaluation scheme, fifty per cent weightage has been given to Class 9 final exam and the remaining 50 per cent to the Class 10 internal assessments.

WB 10th result 2021: Direct link

To download WB 10th result, students need to login to the website with their credentials. The results are also available on a mobile app and via SMS, the WB board said.

Heads of schools can collect their students’ certificates, mark sheets and admit cards from camp offices from 10 am on July 20, the board had said in a statement.

The board said that students will not be allowed to visit their schools and collect the documents.

“Only their guardians can collect the same from their respective institution with proper observance of COVID-10 protocols. Sanitising hands, wearing of masks and proper social distancing has to be maintained in each institution at the time of distribution of the same,” it said.

Click here for more Education News
Education News WB 10th result WB Madhyamik
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
West Bengal Madhyamik Result 2021 Declared LIVE Updates: WBBSE 10th Result, Mark Sheets Today
Live | West Bengal Madhyamik Result 2021 Declared LIVE Updates: WBBSE 10th Result, Mark Sheets Today
JEE Main 2021 Session 3 LIVE Updates: Exam Begins; Question Paper Analysis
Live | JEE Main 2021 Session 3 LIVE Updates: Exam Begins; Question Paper Analysis
WBBSE Madhyamik Result 2021 Today, When, Where, How To Check
WBBSE Madhyamik Result 2021 Today, When, Where, How To Check
Karnataka Class 12 Second PUC Result Today
Karnataka Class 12 Second PUC Result Today
JEE Main 2021 Session 3 Begins Today
JEE Main 2021 Session 3 Begins Today
.......................... Advertisement ..........................