  • Home
  • Education
  • WBBSE Madhyamik Result 2021 Today, When, Where, How To Check

WBBSE Madhyamik Result 2021 Today, When, Where, How To Check

The West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) Madhyamik or Class 10 results will be declared today. Check when, where and how to check WB 10th result 2021.

Education | Written By Bishal Kalita | Updated: Jul 20, 2021 7:21 am IST

RELATED NEWS

Live
West Bengal Madhyamik Result 2021 LIVE Updates: WBBSE 10th Result, Mark Sheets Today
West Bengal Class 10 Madhyamik Result 2021 Today
WB Madhyamik 10th Result 2021: WBBSE Result Tomorrow, Here’s How To Collect Marksheets
West Bengal Class 10 Result Date And Time Announced
West Bengal, Assam, Odisha Class 12 Result Dates, List Of Websites
West Bengal Announces Class 10, 12 Evaluation Criteria
WBBSE Madhyamik Result 2021 Today, When, Where, How To Check
Here's how to check WB Madhyamik result 2021
Image credit: Shutterstock
New Delhi:

The West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) Madhyamik or Class 10 results will be declared today, July 20, at 10 am. Students will get their results from the official websites at 10 am, the board said. Exams for Class 10 students in West Bengal were cancelled earlier and their results have been prepared with a 50:50 formula, where 50 per cent weightage has been given to Class 9 final exam and the remaining 50 per cent to the Class 10 internal assessments.

Recommended: Head Start your preparation for engineering exams with JEE Main Foundation Course. Click Here.

West Bengal Madhyamik Result 2021 LIVE Updates: WBBSE 10th Result, Mark Sheets Today

By submitting details, you are registering on Careers360

Students will have to login to the official website with their credentials to download WB 10th result 2021. Here are the details on where, and how to check WB Madhyamik result 2021:

WB Madhyamik Result 2021: Where To Check

There are 17 official and unofficial websites that students can visit, along with a mobile app and SMS service to get WB 12th result 2021. However, for authentication, students are advised to visit an official website to check results. The official WB Madhyamik result websites are: wbbse.wb.gov.in and wbresults.nic.in. Here are the steps to check results:

WB 12th Result 2021: How To Check

  1. Visit wbbse.wb.gov.in or wbresults.nic.in once the result is announced.

  2. Click on the result link and enter the required details.

  3. Submit and download the result.

WB Madhyamik Result: Mark Sheets, Admit Cards, Certificates

Heads of schools will collect their students’ certificates, mark sheets and admit cards from camp offices from 10 am on July 20, the board said in a statement, adding that students will not be allowed to visit their schools and collect the documents.

“Only their guardians can collect the same from their respective institution with proper observance of COVID-10 protocols. Sanitising hands, wearing of masks and proper social distancing has to be maintained in each institution at the time of distribution of the same,” it said.

Click here for more Education News
West Bengal Madhyamik Result
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
West Bengal Madhyamik Result 2021 LIVE Updates: WBBSE 10th Result, Mark Sheets Today
Live | West Bengal Madhyamik Result 2021 LIVE Updates: WBBSE 10th Result, Mark Sheets Today
JEE Main 2021 Session 3 LIVE Updates: Exam Begins Soon; Last Minute Details
Live | JEE Main 2021 Session 3 LIVE Updates: Exam Begins Soon; Last Minute Details
Karnataka Class 12 Second PUC Result Today
Karnataka Class 12 Second PUC Result Today
JEE Main 2021 Session 3 Begins Today
JEE Main 2021 Session 3 Begins Today
West Bengal Class 10 Madhyamik Result 2021 Today
West Bengal Class 10 Madhyamik Result 2021 Today
.......................... Advertisement ..........................