WBBSE Madhyamik Result 2021 Today, When, Where, How To Check

Image credit: Shutterstock Here's how to check WB Madhyamik result 2021

The West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) Madhyamik or Class 10 results will be declared today, July 20, at 10 am. Students will get their results from the official websites at 10 am, the board said. Exams for Class 10 students in West Bengal were cancelled earlier and their results have been prepared with a 50:50 formula, where 50 per cent weightage has been given to Class 9 final exam and the remaining 50 per cent to the Class 10 internal assessments.

Recommended: Head Start your preparation for engineering exams with JEE Main Foundation Course. Click Here.

West Bengal Madhyamik Result 2021 LIVE Updates: WBBSE 10th Result, Mark Sheets Today

By submitting details, you are registering on Careers360

Students will have to login to the official website with their credentials to download WB 10th result 2021. Here are the details on where, and how to check WB Madhyamik result 2021:

WB Madhyamik Result 2021: Where To Check

There are 17 official and unofficial websites that students can visit, along with a mobile app and SMS service to get WB 12th result 2021. However, for authentication, students are advised to visit an official website to check results. The official WB Madhyamik result websites are: wbbse.wb.gov.in and wbresults.nic.in. Here are the steps to check results:

WB 12th Result 2021: How To Check

Visit wbbse.wb.gov.in or wbresults.nic.in once the result is announced. Click on the result link and enter the required details. Submit and download the result.

WB Madhyamik Result: Mark Sheets, Admit Cards, Certificates

Heads of schools will collect their students’ certificates, mark sheets and admit cards from camp offices from 10 am on July 20, the board said in a statement, adding that students will not be allowed to visit their schools and collect the documents.

“Only their guardians can collect the same from their respective institution with proper observance of COVID-10 protocols. Sanitising hands, wearing of masks and proper social distancing has to be maintained in each institution at the time of distribution of the same,” it said.