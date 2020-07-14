West Bengal Madhyamik Result 2020: Madhyamik result 2020 will be released on www.wbbse.org, and www.wbresults.nic.in.

West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) will announce Madhyamik result On July 15. The West Bengal Madhyamik result will be announced tomorrow, said West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. The result will be available on the board's websites. Students who pass in Madhyamik exam, which is equivalent to Class 10, will be eligible for admission to 10+2. An estimated 10,15,888 candidates appeared for this year's Madhyamik examinations, which were held in February.

The West Bengal Madhyamik result expected to be released on multiple platforms, i.e. on result websites, mobile app, and SMS.

As far as websites are concerned, students will be able to check their West Bengal Madhyamik result 2020 on www.wbbse.org, and www.wbresults.nic.in.

West Bengal Madhyamik Result 2020: How to check

Follow the steps given here to download your WB Madhyamik results 2020:

Step 1: Open the West Bengal Madhyamik results’ website

Step 2: On next page, click on the results link

Step 3: On next page open, enter your exam details

Step 4: Submit the details

Step 5: Check your results from next page

Apart from the official websites, the Madhyamik results are also expected to be published on private portals like examresults.net.

In 2019, WBBSE Madhyamik examination was released in May.

While Madhyamik result will be released today, West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) will declare Higher Secondary or Class 12 result on July 17. WBCHSE 12th result will also be available on wbresults.nic.in.

West Bengal Education Minister Partha Chatterjee had earlier said that the results of the Class 10 West Bengal Board examinations will be published only when the situation becomes favourable.

While preparations for timely publication of results are on, everything will depend on how the situation regarding coronavirus unfolds in the coming days, he had said.