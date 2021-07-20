Image credit: Shutterstock WBBSE Madhyamik result 2021 declared (representational)

West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) president Kalyanmoy Ganguly on July 20 announced Madhyamik or Class 10 board results. This year, 10,79,749 students had registered for board exams in the state and all eligible students have been declared pass based on the alternative assessment scheme of the board. As many as 79 students have secured top marks – 697 – the board secretary said.

Students’ individual results will be uploaded on the official websites – wbresults.nic.in and wbbse.wb.gov.in – at 10 am today, which can be accessed using registration number and date of birth.

As per the evaluation scheme of the board, fifty per cent weightage has been given to the Class 9 final exam and the remaining 50 per cent to the Class 10 internal assessments.

This year, the pass percentage has improved significantly from last year. In 2020, 86.34 per cent of students had managed to pass the 10th board exams in West Bengal.

There will be a physical exam for students who want to improve their 10th board results, the board president said.

"Students who don't find the exam results acceptable will have the option of writing an exam physically once the Covid situation abates," Mr Ganguly said.

Mr Ganguly said in view of the Covid situation in the state, WBBSE was compelled to cancel the 10th board exams and go for the alternative assessment scheme.

"By consulting doctors, the government and considering the health of students, WBBSE was compelled to cancel the exam. Tried to declare this year's result based on past performance of the students," Kalyanmoy Ganguly said.