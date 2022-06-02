  • Home
WBBSE Madhyamik Result 2022 Live Updates: West Bengal Board 10th Result At Wbbse.wb.gov.in Tomorrow

WB Madhyamik Result 2022 Live Updates: The Class 10 result once released, will be available on the official websites- wbresults.nic.in, wbbse.wb.gov.in

Education | Written By Arnab Mitra | Updated: Jun 2, 2022 5:29 pm IST | Source: Careers360

WBBSE Madhyamik Result 2022 Live Updates: West Bengal Board 10th Result At Wbbse.wb.gov.in Tomorrow
Check WBBSE Madhyamik result at wbresults.nic.in, wbbse.wb.gov.in
Image credit: shutterstock.com
New Delhi:

WB Madhyamik Result 2022 Live Updates: The West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) will announce the WBBSE 10th Result 2022 on Friday, June 3. According to WBBSE, the Madhyamik exam result 2022 will be announced at 9 am tomorrow through a press conference. The Class 10 result once released, will be available on the official websites- wbresults.nic.in, wbbse.wb.gov.in. The students can also check West Bengal Madhyamik result 2022 via SMS, the Madhyamik, 10th exam aspirants need to send their roll number t0 5676750.

Apart from the websites and SMS, the students can check the Madhyamik exam result 2022 through the mobile app- 'Madhyamik Results 2022'. The Madhyamik aspirants can enable to download the app from google playstore.

WB Madhyamik 2022 10th Result: How To Check

  1. Visit the official websites- wbresults.nic.in, wbbse.wb.gov.in
  2. Click on the Madhyamik, 10th exam result 2022 link
  3. Use the log-in credentials- roll number, date of birth
  4. Madhyamik, 10th exam result 2022 will appear on the screen
  5. Download, take a print out for further references.

Over 11 lakh students appeared in the Madhyamik, 10th exam 2022 held between March 7 and 16. Last year, the pass percentage in the Madhyamik exam was at 100 per cent.

Live updates

WB Madhyamik Result 2022 Live Updates: Madhyamik, 10th exam result will be available at wbresults.nic.in, wbbse.wb.gov.in; Know SMS, mobile app to check Class 10 result 2022

05:29 PM IST
June 2, 2022

West Bengal Madhyamik Result 2022 Time

The West Bengal Madhyamik, Class 10 exam result 2022 will be announced at 9 am on Friday, June 3.



05:20 PM IST
June 2, 2022

West Bengal Madhyamik Result 2022 Date

The West Bengal Board, WBBSE will announce the Madhyamik, Class 10 result 2022 on Friday, June 3. 

WBBSE madhyamik result West Bengal Madhyamik Result
