  • West Bengal Madhyamik Result 2021 LIVE Updates: WBBSE 10th Result, Mark Sheets Today
Live

West Bengal Madhyamik Result 2021 LIVE Updates: WBBSE 10th Result, Mark Sheets Today

WBBSE 10th Result 2021: Mark sheets will be released on the official website of WBBSE - wbresults.nic.in - at 10 am. The 10th result 2021 will also be hosted at wbbse.wb.gov.in. Students can also access their Madhyamik results 2021 on alternative websites like indiaresult.com, and exametc.com.

Education | Written By Aarzoo Snigdha | Updated: Jul 20, 2021 7:20 am IST

West Bengal Madhyamik Result 2021 LIVE Updates: WBBSE 10th Result, Mark Sheets Today
WBBSE 10th Result 2021 to be announced today
Image credit: Shutterstock
New Delhi:

West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) will announce the Madhyamik result today, July 20. The West Bengal Madhyamik result will be released today on the board's websites. The mark sheets will be released on the official website of WBBSE - wbresults.nic.in - at 10 am. The 10th result 2021 will also be hosted at wbbse.wb.gov.in. Students can also access their Madhyamik results 2021 on alternative websites like indiaresult.com, and exametc.com. Revealing the WB 10th result date 2021, Kalyanmoy Ganguly, the President of the West Bengal Board of Secondary Education, said in a notification that the mark sheets will be released on July 20 following a press meeting. West Bengal Class 10 candidates who are waiting for their WB 10th results 2021 can download mark sheets by logging in to the official website.

Recommended: Head Start your preparation for engineering exams with JEE Main Foundation Course. Click Here.

"There will be no merit list this time. Class 10 (Madhyamik) candidates can download the score sheet by logging on to designated websites from 10 am on Tuesday," Mr Ganguly said in official notification.

Students who pass in Madhyamik exam, which is equivalent to Class 10, will be eligible for admission to 10+2. WB Madhyamik result 2021 has been calculated by taking the previous year’s marks into consideration, as the 10th board exams stand cancelled this year due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Over 12 lakh students were slated to appear for this year's Madhyamik examinations.

Follow WBBSE West Bengal Madhyamik Class 10th Result 2021 LIVE Updates Here

Live updates

WBBSE 10th result 2021 and WBBSE Madhyamik mark sheets 2021 will be released on the official website of WBBSE - wbresults.nic.in. The WB 10th result 2021 will also be hosted at wbbse.wb.gov.in. Students can also access their WBBSE Madhyamik results 2021 on private portals like indiaresult.com, and exametc.com.

07:20 AM IST
July 20, 2021

WB Madhyamik Result 2021: Where To Check

There are 17 official and unofficial websites that students can visit, along with a mobile app and SMS service to get WB 12th result 2021. However, for authentication, students are advised to visit an official website to check results. The official WB Madhyamik result websites are: wbbse.wb.gov.in and wbresults.nic.in.



07:13 AM IST
July 20, 2021

WB 10th Result 2021: Evaluation Criteria

West Bengal Class 10 exams were cancelled earlier and the Madhyamik results 2021 have been prepared with a 50:50 formula, where 50 per cent weightage has been given to Class 9 final exam and the remaining 50 per cent to the Class 10 internal assessments. 

07:08 AM IST
July 20, 2021

WBBSE Madhyamik Result 2021 Today

Know when, where and how to check WB 10th result 2021.

07:03 AM IST
July 20, 2021

WBBSE Madhyamik Marksheets 2021 At Wbresults.nic.in

As soon as the WB 10th result 2021 is announced in the press conference, the West Bengal board will upload the WB 10th mark sheets at wbresults.nic.in and wbbse.org.

07:02 AM IST
July 20, 2021

WBBSE Madhyamik Result 2021: How To Check At Wbresults.nic.in

  1. Visit wbbse.wb.gov.in or wbresults.nic.in once the result is announced. 

  2. Click on the result link and enter the required details. 

  3. Submit and download the result. 

07:01 AM IST
July 20, 2021

WB 10th Result 2021 Via SMS

Last year, to check the West Bengal Madhyamik Result via SMS, students could send WB10 <Roll Number> to 5676750. However, no official announcement on the WB 10th result 2021 SMS service has been made this year.  


06:59 AM IST
July 20, 2021

WB 10th Result 2021: Details

West Bengal 10th Exam Result 2021 will be announced via a press conference at 10 am. The Madhyamik results will be released soon after on wbbse.org and wbresult.nic.in. The results will also be hosted by private portals such as exametc.com.

06:47 AM IST
July 20, 2021

West Bengal Madhyamik Merit list

WBBSE has announced that WB 10th result 2021 Merit list will not be issued this year.

06:34 AM IST
July 20, 2021

West Bengal Madhyamik Result 2021: Time Of Upload

West Bengal 10th results 2021 will be available on wbresults.nic.in and wbbse.org at 10 am.

06:32 AM IST
July 20, 2021

West Bengal Madhyamik Result 2021: How To Check At Wbresult.nic.in

Students can check the West Bengal Madhyamik Result 2021 through the official websites-  wbresult.nic.in, wbbse.org. WB 10th Results 2021 will also be hosted on some private portals, however, students are advised to cross-examine the results with the one given on the official website.


06:18 AM IST
July 20, 2021

WBBSE 10th Board Result 2021 Today At

The West Bengal Board of Secondary Education, or WBBSE, will announce the West Bengal Madhyamik Result 2021 today.

West Bengal Madhyamik Result West Bengal Madhyamik Exam
