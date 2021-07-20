West Bengal Madhyamik Result 2021 LIVE Updates: WBBSE 10th Result, Mark Sheets Today
WBBSE 10th Result 2021: Mark sheets will be released on the official website of WBBSE - wbresults.nic.in - at 10 am. The 10th result 2021 will also be hosted at wbbse.wb.gov.in. Students can also access their Madhyamik results 2021 on alternative websites like indiaresult.com, and exametc.com.
West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) will announce the Madhyamik result today, July 20. The West Bengal Madhyamik result will be released today on the board's websites. The mark sheets will be released on the official website of WBBSE - wbresults.nic.in - at 10 am. The 10th result 2021 will also be hosted at wbbse.wb.gov.in. Students can also access their Madhyamik results 2021 on alternative websites like indiaresult.com, and exametc.com. Revealing the WB 10th result date 2021, Kalyanmoy Ganguly, the President of the West Bengal Board of Secondary Education, said in a notification that the mark sheets will be released on July 20 following a press meeting. West Bengal Class 10 candidates who are waiting for their WB 10th results 2021 can download mark sheets by logging in to the official website.
"There will be no merit list this time. Class 10 (Madhyamik) candidates can download the score sheet by logging on to designated websites from 10 am on Tuesday," Mr Ganguly said in official notification.
Students who pass in Madhyamik exam, which is equivalent to Class 10, will be eligible for admission to 10+2. WB Madhyamik result 2021 has been calculated by taking the previous year’s marks into consideration, as the 10th board exams stand cancelled this year due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Over 12 lakh students were slated to appear for this year's Madhyamik examinations.
West Bengal Class 10 exams were cancelled earlier and the Madhyamik results 2021 have been prepared with a 50:50 formula, where 50 per cent weightage has been given to Class 9 final exam and the remaining 50 per cent to the Class 10 internal assessments.
WBBSE has announced that WB 10th result 2021 Merit list will not be issued this year.
The West Bengal Board of Secondary Education, or WBBSE, will announce the West Bengal Madhyamik Result 2021 today.