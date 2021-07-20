  • Home
West Bengal Madhyamik Result 2021 LIVE: WBBSE 10th Result, Mark Sheets Today

WBBSE 10th Result 2021: Mark sheets will be released on the official website of WBBSE - wbresults.nic.in - at 10 am. The 10th result 2021 will also be hosted at wbbse.wb.gov.in. Students can also access their Madhyamik results 2021 on alternative websites like indiaresult.com, and exametc.com.

Education | Written By Aarzoo Snigdha | Updated: Jul 20, 2021 6:15 am IST

Image credit: Shutterstock
New Delhi:

West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) will announce the Madhyamik result today, July 20. The West Bengal Madhyamik result will be released today on the board's websites. The mark sheets will be released on the official website of WBBSE - wbresults.nic.in - at 10 am. The 10th result 2021 will also be hosted at wbbse.wb.gov.in. Students can also access their Madhyamik results 2021 on alternative websites like indiaresult.com, and exametc.com. Revealing the WB 10th result date 2021, Kalyanmoy Ganguly, the President of the West Bengal Board of Secondary Education, said in a notification that the mark sheets will be released on July 20 following a press meeting. West Bengal Class 10 candidates who are waiting for their WB 10th results 2021 can download mark sheets by logging in to the official website.

"There will be no merit list this time. Class 10 (Madhyamik) candidates can download the score sheet by logging on to designated websites from 10 am on Tuesday," Mr Ganguly said in official notification.

Students who pass in Madhyamik exam, which is equivalent to Class 10, will be eligible for admission to 10+2. WB Madhyamik result 2021 has been calculated by taking the previous year’s marks into consideration, as the 10th board exams stand cancelled this year due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Over 12 lakh students were slated to appear for this year's Madhyamik examinations.

Follow WBBSE West Bengal Madhyamik Class 10th Result 2021 LIVE Updates Here

Live updates

WBBSE 10th result 2021 and WBBSE Madhyamik mark sheets 2021 will be released on the official website of WBBSE - wbresults.nic.in. The WB 10th result 2021 will also be hosted at wbbse.wb.gov.in. Students can also access their WBBSE Madhyamik results 2021 on private portals like indiaresult.com, and exametc.com.

