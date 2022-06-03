Image credit: wbresults.nic.in West Bengal board Class 10th result declared

The West Bengal Board Madhyamik (Class 10) result has been declared today, June 3. The WB Class 10th Madhyamik result is available on the West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBSBE) official websites -- wbresults.nic.in and wbbse.wb.gov.in. To access the WB 10th result, students who appeared for the exam in March will be required to enter the roll numbers and dates of birth in the dd/mm/yyyy format. WB Result 2022 Class 10 Live Updates

Latest: Top Courses after 10th Class, Download Free! Don't Miss: Which Stream is Best after 10th Class? Know Here Also See: 10 Best Scholarships for Class 10 Students, Check Now

Private portals including indiaresults.com and exametc.com will also make the WBBSE 10th results available. The WBBSE board will announce the Class 10th result for more than 11 lakh students today. The hard copies of Class 10th Madhyamik result mark sheets and pass certificates will be made available to the heads of the institutions from 10 am today at selected camp offices.

By submitting details, you are registering on Careers360

WB 10th Madhyamik Result: Direct Link

WBBSE Results: List Of Websites

As per a WBBSE statement, apart from wbresults.nic.in and wbbse.wb.gov.in websites, several private portals is hosting West Bengal board results. These include results.shiksha, indiaresults.com, exametc.com, schools9.com and fastresult.in.

WBBSE Results Class 10th: Steps To Check