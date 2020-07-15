Image credit: Shutterstock WBBSE Madhyamik Result 2020 Out @ Wbresult.nic.in And Wbbse.org

The West Bengal board Madhyamik result, or Class 10 result, has been announced. Students can access the Madhyamik results on the official website of West Bengal Board of Secondary Education, or WBBSE. Students can access the WB Madhyamik Class 10 results with the help of registration numbers and roll numbers. The Madhyamik examinations were held as per schedule in February but the COVID-19 pandemic had delayed the declaration of WB Madhyamik results.

This year, 86.34% students have passed in WBBSE result 2020, an improvement frol last year’s 86.07%. Out of the successful candidates, 89.87% are male and 83.48% are female. Arithra Pal from North Bardhaman has scored 694 out of 700 or 99.14% and topped WBBSE result 2020.

Out of the total 10,35,666 students taking the WBBSE Madhyamik exams, 5,65,668, or 56.7 per cent are girls. Girl candidates have outnumbered boys by 12.72%.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had confirmed the WBBSE result 2020 date. The Minister has also confirmed the WBCHE Class 12 result date. The West Bengal board Class 12 results will be announced on July 17, 2020.

Step 1: Visit the official website of WBBSE -- wbresults.nic.in or wbbse.org

Step 2: Click on the designated link of Madhyamik Result 2020

Step 3: Insert the roll number and registration number as mentioned in the WBBSE Madhyamik Class 10 admit cards

Step 4: Submit and view the WB Madhyamik result 2020

Along with the official result websites of WBBSE Madhyamik -- wbresult.nic.in and wbbse.org, some private portals like examresults.net and indiaresults.com have also hosted the WB Madhyamik results 2020. However, students accessing madhyamik Class 10 results from the private portals can verify from the official website for authentication of WBBSE 2020 Madhyamik results.