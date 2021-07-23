Image credit: Shutterstock WBBME Madrassa result 2021 today at result.wbbme.org (representational)

WB Madrassa result 2021: The West Bengal Board of Madrassa Education (WBBME) will declare Alim, Fazil and High Madrasah examination 2021 results today, July 23 at 11 am. The results will be formally published at 11 am but students can check their individual results after 12 pm on the board website – result.wbbme.org – an official statement said. They will need their registration numbers to check WB Madrassa result 2021.

“High Madrasah, Alim, & Fazil Examination - 2021 conducted by the West Bengal Board of Madrasah Education will be formally published on Friday 23rd July, 2021 at 11.00 am,” an official statement said.

“It may kindly (be) noted that this year candidates will access their result by giving their registration number and published after 12.00 noon on 23.07.2021,” it said.

How To Check WB Madrassa Result 2021

Go to result.wbbme.org after 12 pm Select exam – High Madrasah, Alim, or Fazil Login with your registration number Submit and download the result

In another recent notification, the board said heads of institutions will distribute marksheets and certificates to parents following COVID-19 protocols and parents will collect those documents by producing original registration certificates.

The West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) and the West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) have already declared Madhyamik or Class 10 and Higher Secondary or Class 12 final results.