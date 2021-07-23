WBBME West Bengal High Madrasah, Alim, Fazil Result 2021 Declared

Image credit: wbresults.nic.in West Bengal Madrasah exam result 2021 declared

WB Madrasah result 2021: The West Bengal Board of Madrasah Education (WBBME) has declared High Madrasah, Alim, and Fazil exam result 2021 on the official website. To check WB Madrassa result 2021, students can now visit the official website, wbresults.nic.in and log in with their roll numbers. The results were announced at 11 am and the links to check scores were activated at 11 am.

“High Madrasah, Alim, & Fazil Examination - 2021 conducted by the West Bengal Board of Madrasah Education will be formally published on Friday 23rd July, 2021 at 11.00 a.m. It may kindly noted that this year candidates will access their result by giving their registration number and published after 12.00 noon on 23.07.2021,” an official statement said.

WB Madrasah Result 2021: Direct Link

How To Check West Bengal Madrasah Result 2021

Go to the official website – wbresults.nic.in. Click on the Madrasah result link. Click on the exam name – High Madrasah, Alim, or Fazil. Enter your registration number and login. Download the WB Madrasah result.

WBBME said marksheets and pass certificates of these exams will be distributed to parents by the heads of institutions following COVID-19 guidelines. Parents can collect the documents of their children by producing original registration certificates.

Recently, the West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) and the West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) declared Madhyamik or Class 10 and Higher Secondary or Class 12 final result.