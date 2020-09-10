  • Home
West Bengal Wrote To UGC Sharing Plans To Conduct Final Exams In October: Education Minister

The Supreme Court, in a recent order, allowed UGC to ask universities to hold final semester exams by September 30. It, however, said that states and Union Territories can approach the commission for a deadline extension.

Updated: Sep 10, 2020

Kolkata:

West Bengal Education Minister Partha Chatterjee on Thursday said that the state has written to the UGC, sharing its plans to conduct the final semester university exams in October, and is expecting a favourable response in the matter from the statutory organisation. Mr Chatterjee also said that the TMC dispensation is confident that the University Grants Commission will agree to the suggestions made by the government for holding the exams. "The final semester exams will be conducted in accordance with the orders of the Supreme Court. The court has allowed states to hold exams at a date they deem fit, after consultations with the UGC," he said.

It is up to the universities to decide on the modalities for holding the exams, he added. Several institutes in the state such as Calcutta University and North Bengal University have already shared their plan of action for conducting the examinations, while Jadavpur University has said that it will start preparations after the UGC replies to the state's proposal.

