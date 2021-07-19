WB Madhyamik 10th Result 2021: WBBSE Result Tomorrow, Here’s How To Collect Marksheets

Image credit: Shutterstock WB 10th result 2021 tomorrow at wbresults.nic.in (representational)

WB 10th result 2021: West Bengal Madhyamik result 2021 will be declared tomorrow, July 20 on the official websites of the board. The results will be declared at 9 am on the official websites – wbbse.wb.gov.in and wbresults.nic.in – and unofficial websites. While the WB 10th result 2021 will be officially announced at a press conference at 9 am, result websites will be live at 10 am. WB 10th board exams were cancelled this year in view of COVID-19 and results have been prepared after taking into consideration their Class 9 result and internal assessment marks.

"There will be no merit list this time. Class 10 (Madhyamik) candidates can download the score sheet by logging on to designated websites from 10 am on Tuesday," board secretary Kalyanmoy Ganguly said in the notification.

Heads of schools will collect their students’ pass certificates, mark sheets and admit cards from camp offices from 10 am on July 20.

WBBSE in a notification said students will not be allowed to visit their schools and collect the documents.

“Only their guardians can collect the same from their respective institution with proper observance of COVID-10 protocols. Sanitising hands, wearing of masks and proper social distancing has to be maintained in each institution at the time of distribution of the same,” it said.

As per the board’s evaluation policy, Class 10 results have been prepared by giving weightage to Class 9 and Class 10 exams in a 50:50 ratio.

Fifty per cent marks will be from Class 9 annual exam result, and the remaining 50 per cent will be from Class 10 from internal assessments.