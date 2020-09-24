Image credit: result.webscte.co.in West Bengal JEXPO 2020 Merit List Released At Webscte.co.in, Direct Link Here

JEXPO 2020 Result: The West Bengal State Council of Technical and Vocational Education and Skill Development (WEBSCTE) has released the provisional JEXPO merit list for admission to diploma programmes in Polytechnics across the state. Candidates can check their result on the official website, webscte.co.in to check results. This year, the authorities had to cancel JEXPO 2020 due to the ongoing pandemic. The merit list has been prepared on the basis of qualifying exam scores.

Provisional JEXPO 2020 Merit List: Direct Link

“Admission to first year of diploma courses...for the academic session 2020-21 will take place on the basis of marks obtained by the candidates in Madhyamik or equivalent examination and direct admission to second year of diploma courses...will take place on the basis of marks obtained by the candidates in HS (Vocational) examination and second-year ITI course,” an official statement said.

For first-year admissions, the merit list has been prepared on the basis of aggregate of marks in bast five subjects (including Maths, Physical Science/Science and English) of the qualifying exam.

JEXPO Result 2020: How To Check

Go to the official result portal at webscte.co.in. Key in your application form number. Submit and download result.

To report an error in results, candidates can contact the authorities at JEXPO Cell of the Council at Kolkata Karigori Bhavan, 2nd Floor, 110 S N Banerjee Road, Kolkata - 700013, with all documents in ORIGINAL along with a set of photocopies, an official statement said.

The council will hold mock online counselling on September 28, 2020, on its YouTube Channel.