WBJEEB has released the admit cards for WB JECA 2021 examination today

West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board (WBJEEB) has released the admit cards for WB JECA 2021 examination today, August 24. Students who have applied for the WB JECA 2021 can go to the official website- wbjeeb.nic.in to check and download their admit cards.

To access the admit cards on the official website, students are required to enter their application number, date of birth, and password. The last date to download the WB JECA 2021 admit card is August 28.

WB JECA Admit Card 2021: Direct link

Check all the details mentioned in the admit card carefully, it will be required while appearing for the WB JECA 2021 examination.

WB JECA admit card 2021: How to download

Go to the official website - wbjeeb.nic.in.

On the website’s homepage, click on the WB JECA admit card link

On the login page, fill in the application number, date of birth, and password correctly and enter ‘login’

WB JECA 2021 admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Download the admit card

Take a printout of the WB JECA admit card 2021 for future reference

WB JECA 2021 will be conducted in offline mode. Students need to carry their admit cards in the examination hall along with a valid photo ID proof.

The exam is for three hours and the medium of the examination is English.

The question paper will contain objective type or Multiple choice questions (MCQs). WB JECA exam will contain 150 questions in total and the maximum score of the exam will be of 150 marks.