Image credit: Shutterstock WB JECA 2020 Date: Apply Online From July 3 @ wbjeeb.nic.in

The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination Board, or WBJEEB, has announced the application dates for the West Bengal Joint Examination For Masters in Computer Application, or WB JECA 2020. According to the official website, the online application window will be available from July 3 to 24, 2020, on wbjeeb.nic.in. Eligible candidates will be able to fill up the application form of WB JECA 2020 by paying a fee of Rs 500.

Previously, WB JECA 2020 application window was scheduled to be open from June 3 but due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the nationwide lockdown, the online applications were not released as per schedule.

Other dates, including schedule for application form correction facility and exam dates, will be announced later on the official website, WBJEEB said.

According to the WB JECA information bulletin, application forms are to be filled up only in online mode, meaning that the authorities will not accept application forms submitted offline.

WB JECA is a state-level entrance exam for admission to Master of Computer Application (MCA) course in institutions across West Bengal.

Apart from WB JECA, the board also conducts different postgraduate and undergraduate Common Entrance Exams (CEEs) for admission to professional and vocational courses.