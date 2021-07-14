WB HS Result 2021: West Bengal Board 12th Result Date And Time Announced

Image credit: Shutterstock WBCHSE HS result 2021 date and time announced (representational)

WB 12th Result 2021: The West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) has announced date and time for HS or Uchchatar Madhyamik or Class 12 results. According to an official notification, WB 12th results will be published on July 22, 2021 on the official websites. The results will be announced through a press conference at Rabindra Milan Mancha, 7th floor, Vidyasagar Bhavan of the Council, the board said. Mark sheets will be distributed July 23 onwards.

“All the Heads of Higher Secondary Institutions or their authorised representatives are requested to collect HS mark-sheets and other relevant documents from their respective Distribution Camps from 11.00 a.m. onwards on 23/07/2021 and issue the same to concerned guardians/candidates as early as possible maintaining proper protocol and social distancing,” an official statement said.

Students can check WB 12th results on websites and via SMS from 4 pm on the result day.

WB 12th Result 2021: Official Websites

West Bengal board 12th results will be available at wbresults.nic.in and on many other unofficial websites, including exametc.com.

How To Check WB HS Result 2021

On the result day, follow these steps:

Visit the official website after 4 pm Click on the result link on the home page Enter your registration number and submit.

To get WB results on a mobile phone, type WB12 <space> registration number and send the SMS to 56070, 5676750, or 56263.

The West Bengal government had earlier cancelled board exams for both Class 10 and Class 12. In June, the two boards announced the result formulae.

For evaluating Class 12 students, the board will use a 40:60 formula where 40 per cent weightage will be given to the best of four subjects in Madhyamik exam held in 2019 and 60 per cent weightage to the annual Class 11 theory exam held in 2020 plus Class 12 practicals or projects, for Science and Arts.